Roblox Oil Warfare Tycoon codes for January 2023: Free Cash and more

Roblox Oil Warfare Tycoon is an online virtual game developed by New York State Police. In it, players take on the role of an oil tycoon and compete with others to become the richest and most powerful businessperson in the world. By producing and selling the resource, purchasing as well as trading stocks, along with taking part in international conflicts, gamers must battle players for control of the oil market.

Tycoons can also build facilities to increase their production, such as refineries, storage tanks, and pipelines. As players progress, they can upgrade these properties, hire staff, and buy new equipment to increase their profits.

Roblox Oil Warfare Tycoon codes provide players with a variety of rewards including Cash, boosters, and more. They can be used to enhance one's oil extraction, upgrade rigs, and build refineries. They can also give players a leg up in the competition.

Active and inactive Roblox Oil Warfare Tycoon codes for free cash and more in January 2023

Active codes in Roblox Oil Warfare Tycoon

The following list of active codes will allow gamers to get free Cash, boosters, and more in January 2023. This will help them build their own Oil Warfare Tycoon world and top the leaderboard:

Hooray50k - Use this code to obtain 150,000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 150,000 Cash 200K - Use this code to obtain a 20-minute 2x Cash boost, 200k Cash, and a one-life Barrett M82 Gamepass Gun

- Use this code to obtain a 20-minute 2x Cash boost, 200k Cash, and a one-life Barrett M82 Gamepass Gun 50M - Use this code to obtain 50 minutes of 2x Cash

- Use this code to obtain 50 minutes of 2x Cash BlueBird - Use this code to obtain free rewards

- Use this code to obtain free rewards Weekend - Use this code to obtain 250k in-game cash, 30 minutes of 2x Cash, and a FAL Heavy

- Use this code to obtain 250k in-game cash, 30 minutes of 2x Cash, and a FAL Heavy TweetUp - Use this code to obtain free Cash

- Use this code to obtain free Cash GoinUp - Use this code to obtain free Cash

- Use this code to obtain free Cash BigBucks - Use this code to obtain $100,000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain $100,000 Cash Stonks - Use this code to obtain 2x Cash for 10 min

Inactive codes in Roblox Oil Warfare Tycoon

Only three codes have expired in Oil Warfare Tycoon.

POWERUP - This code offered a reward

- This code offered a reward MoneyPrinter - This code offered $50,000 Cash

- This code offered $50,000 Cash TrickOrTreat - This code offered a 50-50 chance to either receive 25,000 Cash or Die In-Game

How to redeem all active codes in Roblox Oil Warfare Tycoon

You must carry out the following simple actions to redeem all the active codes in Oil Warfare Tycoon:

Open Roblox Oil Warfare Tycoon on your computer or smartphone.

On the screen's side, click the Twitter button.

Copy a code from the active list provided earlier.

Paste it into the “Type your code here!” text box.

To receive your prize, click the Redeem button.

While entering a code into the text box manually is definitely possible, it can lead to spelling errors. This will lead to it not working. This is why copying and pasting it into the text box is a better way to go. Moreover, this will ensure gamers spend less time and effort on getting the free rewards.

