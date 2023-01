Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Gems and Gold

As the title hints, Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator revolves around the classic tower defense gameplay. Additionally, the title draws inspiration from a variety of anime franchises.

Players are tasked with protecting their bases with the help of towers, fighting units, and weapons. Instead of grinding for hours to earn Gold (in-game money), players can simply redeem the codes featured in this article.

These codes offer free resources that can give a slight advantage to players who want to establish a defensive powerhouse on the map. Interested readers can scroll down to learn about the promo codes.

Active and Inactive codes in Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator

Unfortunately, there is only one active code in Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator as of January 2023.

RELEASE—Redeem this code for 1500 Gold (Latest code)

Players can use the gold claimed from the code to purchase legendary towers that can help them become the best on the server. Additionally, gamers can join the Bulk Elephant Group in the metaverse to get free gold and other rewards.

Inactive codes in Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator

The following are the expired Roblox codes:

Yo40k —This code was redeemed for free gold

—This code was redeemed for free gold 10Mil —This code was redeemed for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemed for 350 Gems SHINZO —This code was redeemed for 2,500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 2,500 gold SubScoobyBr —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold ROBALL —This code was redeemed for 1,000 gold

—This code was redeemed for 1,000 gold Coco —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold ToadBoi —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold Queenluffy —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold sub2sensei —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold sub2existensy —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold SubTigreTV —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold SusMinusMic —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold SubToInfernxo —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold SubToNoodleGames —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold 5MVisits —This code was redeemed for 300 gems

—This code was redeemed for 300 gems FreeGems —This code was redeemed for 150 gems

—This code was redeemed for 150 gems Pog30k —This code was redeemed for 2,000 gold

—This code was redeemed for 2,000 gold MIZU —This code was redeemed for 2,500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 2,500 gold Release —This code was redeemed code for 2,500 Gold

—This code was redeemed code for 2,500 Gold 20kLikes —This code was redeemed for 2,000 gold

—This code was redeemed for 2,000 gold 15kLikes —This code was redeemed for 2,000 gold

—This code was redeemed for 2,000 gold 10KLikes —This code was redeemed for 2,000 gold

—This code was redeemed for 2,000 gold 1MILVISITS —This code was redeemed for 1,000 gold

—This code was redeemed for 1,000 gold 2.5kLikes —This code was redeemed for 1,000 gold

—This code was redeemed for 1,000 gold 5kLikes —This code was redeemed for 1,500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 1,500 gold 1kLikes —This code was redeemed for 1,000 gold

—This code was redeemed for 1,000 gold FoxPanda —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold JOVI —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold sub2arthes —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold sub2hygorl —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold sub2numerous —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold sub2OPG —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold sub2timbo —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold sub2jakobhd —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold sub2kiddstan —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold sub2adriansky —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold subbolinho —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold SubChicoPL —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold SubHyzer —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold SussyRexon —This code was redeemed for 500 gold

—This code was redeemed for 500 gold SubShuarisley—This code was redeemed for 500 gold

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator?

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the codes:

Start the Roblox game and enter the server

Press the blue-themed Twitter bird logo button located on the left side of the screen

A new code redemption box will open

Copy the code from the provided list and paste it into the text box that states "Enter Code Here"

Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button to claim the free Gold

The gold will be added to your in-game treasury after redeeming the code.

