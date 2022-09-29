Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator codes (September 2022): Free Gold and Gems

The Roblox galaxy is no stranger to anime worlds. Omega Tower Defense Simulator is a title where several anime universes blend into one huge Roblox setting. The gameplay revolves around defending the base with various types of towers and legendary anime units.

Players start from scratch as they are given basic towers and defensive equipment in the beginning. They must defend their strongholds and earn Gold (in-game currency) to enhance the weaponry and defensive system.

However, it can take forever to earn a significant amount of Gold. This is when you must consider redeeming codes to earn them for free, which offers a massive boost in your tower-defending adventure.

Players can become wealthy in no time with the help of the active Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator codes

Active codes

RELEASE—Redeem for 1500 Gold (New)

Note: Players must redeem the active code with haste as it will expire very soon!

You can earn free Gold if they join the Bulk Elephant Group on Roblox. One can upgrade their towers with the claimed in-game currency. Instead of spending Robux to purchase legendary towers, you can grind a little with your upgraded towers and get your hands on the finest towers.

Legendary towers contain special and unique attributes that can help you defend bases against the most deadly invaders on the map. If a player has a legendary tower in their arsenal, they will automatically feel safe.

Inactive codes

Sadly, a lot of Gem and Gold codes have expired in Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator. In a way, this is good news because players receive fresh codes on a regular basis. They can expect new codes in the upcoming patch update.

5MVisits - Redeem for 300 Gems

- Redeem for 300 Gems FreeGems - Redeem for 150 Gems

- Redeem for 150 Gems Pog30k - Redeem for 2,000 Gold

- Redeem for 2,000 Gold MIZU - Redeem for 2,500 Gold

- Redeem for 2,500 Gold Release - Redeem code for 2,500 Gold

- Redeem code for 2,500 Gold 20kLikes - Redeem for 2,000 Gold

- Redeem for 2,000 Gold BRUH - Redeem for 15,000 Coins

- Redeem for 15,000 Coins 15kLikes - Redeem for 2,000 Gold

- Redeem for 2,000 Gold 10KLikes - Redeem for 2,000 Gold

- Redeem for 2,000 Gold 1MILVISITS - Redeem for 1,000 Gold

- Redeem for 1,000 Gold 2.5kLikes - Redeem for 1,000 Gold

- Redeem for 1,000 Gold 5kLikes - Redeem for 1,500 Gold

- Redeem for 1,500 Gold 1kLikes - Redeem for 1,000 Gold

- Redeem for 1,000 Gold FoxPanda - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold JOVI - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2arthes - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2hygorl - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2numerous - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2OPG - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2timbo - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2jakobhd - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2kiddstan - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2adriansky - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold subbolinho - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SubChicoPL - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SubHyzer - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SussyRexon - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SubShuarisley - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SHINZO - Redeem for 2,500 Gold

- Redeem for 2,500 Gold Yo40k - Redeem for 2000 Gold

- Redeem for 2000 Gold ROBALL - Redeem for 1,000 Gold

- Redeem for 1,000 Gold SubScoobyBr - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold Coco - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold ToadBoi - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold Queenluffy - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SubToNoodleGames - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2sensei - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold sub2existensy - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold 10Mil - Redeem for 350 Gems

- Redeem for 350 Gems SubTigreTV - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SusMinusMic - Redeem for 500 Gold

- Redeem for 500 Gold SubToInfernxo - Redeem for 500 Gold

How to redeem the working codes in Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator?

Players can redeem the codes in Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator with ease. All they have to do is follow the simple steps listed below:

Launch the Roblox game and log into the server

Click on the blue-coloured Twitter bird logo icon on the left side of the screen

A new code box UI will open.

Copy the required code from our list and paste the required code into the "Enter Code Here" text box.

Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button to claim the free Gold!

The redeemed Gold will be added to your coffers right after activating the codes.

Tips to remember when redeeming the active codes

Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive. You will often encounter typos and other spelling mistakes during the redemption procedure. All of this can be avoided by copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption process.

Sometimes an error message can pop up when redeeming the codes. This might be due to a server bug. You can fix this by restarting the game and try redeeming the same code once again. This transfers you to a new server where things may work smoothly.

If the error message still appears, one can conclude that the specific code has become inactive.

Where to find new Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator codes?

You can follow @BulkStudios, the game studio's official Twitter handle, to find the latest codes and other exclusive game-related content. It is advised to bookmark the game's official Roblox page to learn about new codes as well.

You can expect new codes to be released during milestones, updates, and special in-game events. The game's dedicated Discord channel also gives out information about new codes. New players can interact with veterans on the Discord voice channel to learn a lot about the game.

