Roblox Pop It Trading codes for January 2023: Free items

Roblox Pop It Trading was released by club XOX in August, 2021. It allows players to trade virtual items such as clothing, gear, and other virtual assets. This provides is a great way for gamers to get their hands on things they may not be able to purchase.

Through trading, players can also obtain items that are no longer available, such as limited-edition offerings or accessories from discontinued sets. Moreover, the feature also lets gamers make money.

The Roblox game's creator, club XOX, frequently distributes codes that can be used to obtain free gifts, unlock legendary items, and more. The active ones that can be employed in the game are featured below.

Utilize these Roblox Pop It Trading codes to get free Items in January 2023

Active codes in Roblox Pop It Trading

The following list of active Roblox codes will allow gamers to get free rewards in January 2023, so they can build their trading empire and top the leaderboard:

m3rry - Use this code to obtain a Christmas item

meoooow - Use this code to obtain a random Pet Party item

thursday - Use this code to obtain a Wednesday Addams item

candy - Use this code to obtain a Candy item

fifi - Use this code to obtain a FIFA item

youspinme - Use this code to obtain a flying hat

yodome - Use this code to obtain a random Baby Yodo

aredsword - Use this code to obtain a Red Sword item

daegg - Use this code to obtain an Alphabet Egg item

halloweenie - Use this code to obtain a Halloween item

callmemaybe - Use this code to obtain a 3am item

lachancla - Use this code to obtain a slapping sandals item

popit1year - Use this code to obtain a birthday item

knockknock - Use this code to obtain a DOORS item

whaaaaaa - Use this code to obtain a random baby item

pepto - Use this code to obtain a pink sauce item

lasagna - Use this code to obtain a random item

throne - Use this code to obtain a toilet item

1337 - Use this code to obtain a gaming item

m0dn4r - Use this code to obtain a random item

madregate - Use this code to obtain a Stranger Things item

Juego - Use this code to obtain an Xbox controller

baila - Use this code to obtain a Tiktok Phone

fotito - Use this code to obtain an Instagram Camera

pájaro - Use this code to obtain a Twitter item

100k - Use this code to obtain YouTube item

gub - Use this code to obtain a Bug item

lightemup - Use this code to obtain a free item

wth - Use this code to obtain a Monster item

pineapple - Use this code to obtain a Pineapple item

portal - Use this code to obtain a Portal item

r41nb0w - Use this code to obtain a Rainbow item

farmer - Use this code to obtain a Magic Seed item

code - Use this code to obtain a Poppy item

upupup - Use this code to obtain a ladder

90sec - Use this code to obtain a Floppa item

noclip - Use this code to obtain a Backrooms item

trippy - Use this code to obtain an Illusion item

naughtyornice - Use this code to obtain a good or bad Tommeh item

kitty - Use this code to obtain a Cat item

popit! - Use this code to obtain a Free Pop It

stuffi - Use this code to obtain an FNAF Stuffed Animal

armor? - Use this code to obtain a Watermelon

sugar - Use this code to obtain a Lollipop

cupid - Use this code to obtain a Valentine's Day item

no - Use this code to obtain the Slendy Note

tako - Use this code to obtain Slippy Octopus

鞭炮 - Use this code to obtain Firecrackers

Tony - Use this code to obtain a Tiger

Loot - Use this code to obtain a Loot Box

buff - Use this code to obtain a barbell that earns you money when you lift it

2022 - Use this code to obtain a Sparkler

ice - Use this code to obtain a Gem

chance - Use this code to obtain a Six-Sided Dice

juaniday2021 - Use this code to obtain a Holiday 2021 item

sus - Use this code to obtain an Among Us item

quidditch - Use this code to obtain a Fire Extinguisher

spooky21 - Use this code to obtain a random Spooky item

crystal - Use this code to obtain a random Crystal item

eeek - Use this code to obtain a random Creepy item

squid - Use this code to obtain a Square Guy

gummy - Use this code to obtain a Gummy Bear

Inactive codes in Roblox Pop It Trading

Pop It Trading on Roblox currently doesn't have any inactive codes.

How to redeem all active codes in Roblox Pop It Trading

In Roblox Pop It Trading, redeeming codes is a simple process. The steps listed below can be used to obtain the rewards they are linked to:

Enter the game and look for the Leaderboard to redeem codes. One button for the Daily Group Reward and another for redeeming codes will be visible on the ground.

To get the code redemption window, step on the YouTube Codes button.

Copy one of the codes from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the box.

Once you click GO, your reward should appear.

All Roblox codes for Idle Pop It Trading are time-limited. Thus, they will eventually expire. Once that happens, you won't be able to use them to get free items anymore. Therefore, redeem them as soon as you can.

