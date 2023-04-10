Roblox pro TanqR lets AI decide his fate in Bedwars

Roblox, a popular online gaming platform, has spawned numerous creative and engaging games, and one such game that has captured players' attention worldwide is Bedwars. It is a strategic and fast-paced game where players must defend their beds while simultaneously trying to destroy the beds of other teams. To add an exciting twist to the game, famous YouTube star TanqR recently released a video where he allowed artificial intelligence (AI) to choose his kits in the game, resulting in a unique and challenging gaming experience.

The video captured the attention of the Roblox community, and players eagerly watched to see how TanqR would fare with the AI's choices.

Unleashing the power of AI: TanqR's experiment with AI-selected Kits in Roblox Bedwars.

In the video, TanqR, known for his entertaining Roblox gaming content on YouTube, entrusted the decision-making process to an AI system, which randomly selected his kits for each round of Bedwars. This meant that TanqR had no control over which kits he would use, forcing him to adapt to the different kits chosen by the AI, adding surprise and unpredictability to the game.

As TanqR navigated through the game with the AI-selected kits, players were treated to an informative and educational experience. TanqR provides insights and strategies for each kit, showcasing its strengths and weaknesses and how they can be utilized effectively in different scenarios.

Viewers learned about the various kits available in Roblox Bedwars, their abilities, and how they can be used strategically to gain an advantage in the game. TanqR's commentary and gameplay provided valuable insights into the game's mechanics, helping players better understand the game's nuances and how different kits can impact gameplay.

Bedwars Kits

Here are the 4 Kits that AI randomly selected:

Spirit Eldertree

It allows players to summon a robust elder tree that can aid in defending their bed. The elder tree can heal nearby allies and damage nearby enemies, making it a formidable asset in battles. Players can strategically place the Spirit Elder tree near their bed to provide support during fights and protect their valuable bed from opponents.

Pyro

The Pyro kit in Roblox Bedwars is a powerful offensive option that includes a Fireball, Flint, and Steel. Players can use Fireball power to launch explosive projectiles at opponents, damaging them and potentially destroying their defenses. Flint and Steel allow players to set blocks and opponents on fire, dealing continuous damage.

Victorious Barbarian

It is an assertive and aggressive option for players who want to excel in battle. The kit includes a sharp melee weapon, strong armor, and a high health boost, making the player a formidable force on the battlefield. With its superior offensive capabilities and durability, the Victorious Barbarian kit is designed to dominate opponents and achieve victory in Bedwars matches.

Pirate Davey

This kit allows players to wield a cutlass sword for close combat, wear a pirate-themed outfit for protection, and gain additional health and speed boosts. Pirate Davey's abilities make them a formidable battle opponent, providing advantages in offense and defense and allowing players to adopt a swashbuckling playstyle to dominate their opponents on the virtual Bedwars battlefield.

