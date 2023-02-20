Roblox Battle Legends codes (February 2023)

Roblox Battle Legends is an interesting PvP (player versus player) game, where players need to battle and complete tasks. They can choose to be one of the four character types available in the game: Mage, Warrior, Barbarian, and Archer. Although it doesn't have a story mode, this Roblox title features multiple rounds where every player starts fresh, making it fun every time.

Players will find free codes extremely helpful as they provide gold, which can be used to purchase better weapons and equipment to defeat enemies. The developers, Black Shield Games, regularly release such codes whenever the game hits a new milestone, with the current milestone being to receive 2000 Likes.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Battle Legends

Active codes in Roblox Battle Legends

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

nice - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 gold

latte - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 250 gold

Redeeming these active codes is an easy task and interested players can check out the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Battle Legends

Unfortunately, the following codes are inactive and won't work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one to save time:

Gold$$ - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free gold

TheHEro - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free gold

begin - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free gold

How to redeem codes in Roblox Battle Legends

You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

You must start by opening Roblox on Google Chrome or launching the Roblox Desktop app.

The desktop app is a better option as the game's loading time is reduced to an extent. Furthermore, it saves your login credentials, so you don't need to enter your username or password every time.

After logging in, you must search for the game itself. Type out its name in the search bar at the top and click on Enter.

Click on the thumbnail and you will now be able to see the home page of the game.

Here, you will find a green play button, which you must click on.

Once the game's fully loaded, click on the Twitter icon on the Menu before the start of the round.

Copy and paste an active code in the text box that pops up.

Click on the Redeem button to complete the process.

Other battle games on Roblox

These are some of the top Roblox games that feature battling:

1) Base Battles

Created by a verified Roblox group called Base Battles by Voldex, Base Battles is a multiplayer military combat game, where players have access to a wide range of advanced weapons and can even choose a vehicle of their liking.

Players will need to collect tokens by killing their opponents and using them to purchase more weapons and vehicles. Fans of this genre can redeem a free active code - 300K to get 50,000 tokens in the game.

2) Battleship Battle

Boasting 105K likes and 59.4 million visits, this is a solid testimony to the fact that Battleship Battle is a popular game that was developed by Scheinwerfer Studios. Players get to dive into the midst of destruction on the high seas.

It's all about naval warfare, where fans must bombard enemy battleships with turrets, machine guns, and cannons. The developers are constantly releasing updates to add even more content and destructive weapons to the game.

3) Tower Battles

Tower Battles is a tactical tower defense game, in which players must hold off waves of zombies for a longer period of time than an enemy squad. They can play defensively by placing personalized towers and go on the offensive by attacking zombies with different weapons.

New players can use these two codes to obtain free towers for an early advantage in the game. The first code is UPDATEINAMINUTE2022 for the Tweeter Tower, while the second one is YESSCAPITALISM for the Patrioteer Tower.

