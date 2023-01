Roblox Project Bronze Forever codes (January 2023): Free Pokemon and BP

The Roblox gaming platform is home to a variety of Pokemon-based titles. Project Bronze Forever is one such game where Robloxians are tasked with becoming the supreme Pokemon masters.

They can achieve this colossus feat by defeating the strongest gym leaders and capturing the finest Pokemon. Players can also engage in deadly PvP battles against other trainers on the map.

Gamers must consider redeeming the codes provided in this article to obtain free Pokemon and BP. These codes are pretty easy to redeem and can help players become the best Pokemon trainers in Project Bronze Forever.

Active codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever

Tanoshii —Redeem for Pokemon (Latest code)

—Redeem for Pokemon bruh – 200 BP and cheaper shop items

– 200 BP and cheaper shop items Darkie – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards CoolCode – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards FirebaseSucks – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards UPLOAD-2 – 200 BP and cheaper shop items

– 200 BP and cheaper shop items HappyChristmas – 200 BP and cheaper shop items

– 200 BP and cheaper shop items UPLOAD-1 – 200 BP and lower cost shop items

– 200 BP and lower cost shop items DATAWIPE – 200 BP and lower cost shop items

– 200 BP and lower cost shop items SpeedRunner – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards ROLLBACKOCTOBER – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards HappyHunting – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards TheChild – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards THANKSFAITHFUL – Free Pokemon

– Free Pokemon ZEKROM – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards RIPQUEEN – shiny nidoqueen, nidoking, slowking or seaking

– shiny nidoqueen, nidoking, slowking or seaking AUGUSTROLLBACK2022 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards ROLLBACKJULY – Free Rewards

Note: The active codes have no expiration dates, hence players are advised to redeem them before it's too late.

The Pokemon obtained from the codes can capture the most elusive creatures roaming the map. Furthermore, newbies can use the newly obtained Pokemon to fight against gym leaders.

Inactive codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever

Unfortunately, many codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever have gone invalid. Players can expect new codes, especially during in-game special events and patch updates.

HappyNewYear2023 – 200 BP and cheaper shop items

– 200 BP and cheaper shop items Darkie —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward CoolCode —Redeem for Rewards

—Redeem for Rewards UPLOAD-2 —Redeem for a Yamper

—Redeem for a Yamper HappyChristmas —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards UPLOAD-1 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards DATAWIPE —Redeem for 200 BP and cheaper shop items

—Redeem for 200 BP and cheaper shop items SpeedRunner —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards FirebaseSucks —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Thanksgiving

ROLLBACKOCTOBER —Redeem for a free random Ghost Shiny!

—Redeem for a free random Ghost Shiny! TheChild —Redeem for a free Baby Generation 8 Pokemon!

—Redeem for a free Baby Generation 8 Pokemon! SubscribeToBobby —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards LATEHALLOWEEN2021 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards JoeCovenant —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards CORRUPTED —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards BlackScreen —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 40K —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards SOJ —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Volcanion —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Route17 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Lotto —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Gym7 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Hoopa —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards Appetizers —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards MerryChristmas2021 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards SORRYFORDELAY —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards MURRE —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards TESSFIX —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards SORRYFORMAJORDELAY —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards ROWLETERS —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards CARELESSWHISPER —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 50KSPECIAL —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards GALARIANEVENT —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards AUDIOFIXES —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards COMPENSATION —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards ROAMINGROPOWER —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards SHINYROPOWER —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards EVBOOST —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards VERYLATEEASTER —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 80KNEW —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 70KNEW —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 2kNEW —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards StarterPack —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards RESTARTCOMPENSATION —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards MEMORIALDAY2022 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 125K —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards ROLLBACKJUNE2022 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards DIHNEE —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 150K —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards ROLLBACKJULY —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards HappyHunting —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards THANKSFAITHFUL—Redeem for rewards

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Project Bronze Forever?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes within a matter of minutes:

Start the game and get into the server

Once inside the game's server, select the blue-themed "Menu" button situated on the left-hand side of the screen

A new side menu will pop up.

Players must click the pink "Options" button to open the code redemption box.

They can now copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states, "Enter Code Here!"

Make sure to hit the "Enter" key on your keyboard to activate the code instantly!

You can find the redeemed Pokemon in your in-game inventory.

