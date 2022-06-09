Roblox Project Ghoul codes (June 2022): Free spins, Yen, and more 

[G X] Project Ghoul created a wonderful anime experience called Roblox Project Ghoul, released in 2020. The game is still under development as the creators add more features and new content.
Tokyo Ghoul, a popular anime/manga series, serves as inspiration for the gacha experience. Roblox Project Ghoul is a multiplayer all-genre game in which players must decide if they want to be a Ghoul or a CSG. Gamers will have to rank up by collecting blood as a Ghoul and garnering respect as a CSG.
This fantastic experience has recently been updated, and the developers have introduced some new codes in addition to the features. These codes will assist gamers in improving their performance and obtaining amazing rewards like spins, Yen, and other in-game abilities.
Roblox Project Ghoul codes to redeem free rewards
New Active codes
Roblox Project Ghoul codes are case-sensitive, which means that for them to work, users must enter them in the appropriate format listed below or as published by the developers.
Players can copy the code from below and paste it into the required location or text box to refrain from making any mistakes or errors. This will also save users time and effort.
Individuals should try to use these codes as soon as possible because they aren't supposed to last forever and will be removed.
Here are all the newly released as well as the active codes for Roblox Project Ghoul (June 2022):
- Code1 – Redeem this code to receive 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop (NEW)
- Code2 – Redeem this code to receive 25 spins + 15 mins x2 boss drop (NEW)
- Code3 – Redeem this code to receive 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials (NEW)
- Code4 – Redeem this code to receive 25 spins + 20 mins x2 exp & materials (NEW)
- Kuzen – Redeem this code to receive 15 spins
- Re13th – Redeem this code to receive 15 spins, 20 mins x2 drop
- UpdateIsHere – Redeem this code to receive 15 spins, 20 mins x2 materials and exp
- UpdateSoon – Redeem this code to receive 35 spins, 20 mins of mats and exp
- 55KLikes – Redeem this code to receive 20 spins + 10 mins x2 boss drop
- Easter – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- 50KLIKES – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- 35MVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- 175KFAVS – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- LoveJay – Redeem this code for 30 Spins, 50k Yen, 20 mins of X2
- KakujasAreHere – Redeem this code to receive 5k RC Cells & 600 Materials
- Sorry! – Redeem this code to receive Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts
- Nutcracker! – Redeem this code to receive Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts
- Noro! – Redeem this code to receive Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts
- 47kLikes! – Redeem this code to receive 40 spins, 447 materials, 147k YEN, 60 mins of x2 exp, and materials
- Sorry4Lags – Redeem this code to receive 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins, and 75k YEN
- AdamWorksHard – Redeem this code to receive 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins, and 75k YEN
- RankedMatchesPog – Redeem this code to receive Free Spins
- IXA! – Redeem this code to receive Free Spins
- 38kLikes! – Redeem this code to receive Free Spins
- StarcodeBenni – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- Sub2FloatyZone – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- CodexGeas – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- Sub2BokTheGamer – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- Sub2Kakuja – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- subtoAlphamisfits – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- KyleGotNoMaidens – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- NARUTOGHOUL30K – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- Release! – Redeem this code to receive 30 Spins
- WeAreSorry! – Redeem this code to receive 30 Spins
- 3000Players! – Redeem this code to receive 30 Spins
- Sub2JustYami – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- SubToJay – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
- XBOXSUPPORT – Redeem this code to receive 20 Spins
- LastShutdownForToday – Redeem this code to receive 30 Spins
- SubToKilik – Redeem this code to receive 15 Spins
Note: If users have trouble redeeming a code, they can try exiting the game and reopening it after a few minutes; this will transfer them to a new or updated server, where the entered code will work.
Expired codes
Luckily, there are no invalid or expired codes for Roblox Project Ghoul for now!
How to redeem a code in Roblox Project Ghoul?
Redeeming a code in Roblox Project Ghoul is very simple, one can learn it by following the steps given below.
Here are the steps for players to follow:
Step 1: Open Roblox Project Ghoul on any suitable device like mobile, PC, or any other
Step 2: Tap on the menu button that might be available at the bottom of the screen
Step 3: Enter the desired code or copy it from the list mentioned above and paste it onto the text box
Step 4: Hit the “Enter” key on the keyboard to claim the rewards
Players should double-check the entered code before hitting the “Enter” key to avoid entering any mistakes.