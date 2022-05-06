Project Ghoul codes in Roblox: Free spins and rewards (May 2022)

Roblox Project Ghoul codes can be used to grow quickly in the game. All new players should begin their journey at Anteiku by accepting Mark's quest to slay seven low-ranking ghouls. Players should reach Level 40 at the end of the task if they slay all seven ghouls. As a result, players should allocate all of their points to Strength and Health. As one can confirm, the codes are a big help.

Project Ghoul is a Roblox game based on the popular anime series Tokyo Ghoul. Choose your path as a Ghoul, a humanoid species best suited to feeding on the flesh of humans and other ghouls. Alternatively, players can also join as CCG, a federal employee who acts as a crook investigator on Ghoul-related issues and serves justice.

To join the Ghoul faction, speak with the SS+ ghoul in the back of Anteiku in the dark lane. To become a member of the CCG Organization, speak with the CCG recruiter in the CCG headquarters.

Roblox Project Ghoul codes for free spins and rewards

Active codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Roblox please keep in mind that codes are only good for a limited time and are subject to expiration at any time. As a result, gamers should start using them right away. The codes should be entered exactly as written. Hence, it is necessary to copy and paste the codes. Since the codes are case sensitive, incorrect entry can lead to failure.

100KLIKES – an hour of Auto –Click

175KFAVS – 15 Spins

35MVISITS – 15 Spins

50KLIKES – 15 Spins

Easter – 15 Spins

NARUTOGHOUL30K – 15 Spins

StarcodeBenni – 15 Spins

Sub2BokTheGamer – 15 Spins

Sub2FloatyZone – 15 Spins

Sub2JustYami – 15 Spin

Sub2Kakuja – 15 Spins

subtoAlphamisfits – 15 Spins

SubToJay – 15 Spins

SubToKilik – 15 Spins

Expired codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

Here is a list of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox Last Pirates, so users can check the list below to see which codes have been deactivated. Players who used these coupons before they were deactivated should not be concerned because the prizes will never be lost.

10000Likes! – 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

11000Likes! – 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

11MVISITS! – a reward!

12000Likes! – 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

13000Likes! – Yen!

14000Likes! – Yen!

14500Likes! – Yen!

14MVISITS! – lots of free Yen!

15000Likes! – Yen!

16500Likes! – Yen!

16MVISITS! – 2600 Yen!

17500Likes! – a reward!

18000Likes! – Redeem this code for some free Yen!

19500Likes! – lots of free Yen!

2.7MVISITS! – Redeem for Free Spins & 250 Mats!

20000Likes! – lots of free Yen!

20500Likes! – lots of free Yen!

21000Likes! – Redeem for lots of free Yen!

21500Likes! – Redeem for lots of free Yen!

22000Likes! – Redeem for lots of free Yen!

22500Likes! – lots of free Yen!

3.6MVISITS! – 2,500 Yen & Free Spins! (Group members only!)

3000Players! – 30 Spins

38kLikes! – Cash and Spins

47kLikes! – 40 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts

5.5MVISITS! – 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

5500Likes! – Spins

6000Likes! – Spins

6500Likes! – Spins

6MVISITS! – Yen!

7.5MVISITS! – Yen!

7000Likes! – 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

7500Likes! – 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

7MVISITS! – Yen!

8000Likes! – 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

8500Likes! – 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

8MVISITS! – Yen!

9.5MVISITS! – Yen!

9000Likes! – Redeem for 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

9500Likes! – 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

AdamWorksHard – 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins, and 75k Yen

CodexGeas – 15 Spins

HappyThanksGiving2020! – a reward!

IXA! – Cash and 20 Spins

KakujasAreHere – 5k RC Cells and 600 Materials

Kaneki Ken – rewards!

KyleGotNoMaidens – 15 Spins

LastShutdownForToday – 30 Spins

LoveJay – 30 Spins, 50k Yen, and a 20 –minute Boost

NarutoGhoul – Redeem for Spins

Noro! – 20 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts

Nutcracker! – 20 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts

PartnershipApproved! – a reward!

PG_GroupMember – rewards! (Group members only!)

RankedMatchesPog – Cash and 20 Spins

Release! – 30 Spins

Sorry! – 35 Spins, 1.5k Materials, 150k Yen, and 25 mins 2x Boosts

Sorry4Lags – 1 hour x2 exp & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins, and 75k Yen

Update2.5! – 2,500 Yen & Free Spins!

UseCodeBenni – 500 Yen & Free Spins!

WeAreSorry! – 30 Spins

XBOXSUPPORT – 20 Spins

YamiRoyale – Spins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

To redeem the codes in the game, please follow these easy steps:

Start the game on your device, PC or mobile.

On the lower centre of the screen, press the 'Menu' button.

In the code redemption box on the menu, type a valid code.

To claim the prize, click the 'Enter' button.

Finally, the rewards will reflect in the account. Enjoy!

More codes in Roblox Project Ghoul

For more codes, updates, and announcements, follow the official PG Community Twitter account. To connect with other players, obtain new updates and news, and learn more about the game, fans can follow the game's Roblox page or join the official Discord community server.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan