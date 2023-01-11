Roblox Project Satire codes (January 2023): Free Pokemon

The Roblox gaming platform is no stranger to anime-based titles in its metaverse. Satoshi Tajiri's iconic Pokemon franchise inspires project Satire.

Robloxians are tasked with becoming the finest Pokemon Masters in the world of Project Satire. To achieve this, they must capture the strongest Pokemon and defeat Gym Leaders in traditional Pokemon battles.

Roblox Project Satire is one of the many games regularly updated with promo codes. Gamers can redeem these codes to get their hands on the special Pokemon. The creatures obtained from the codes are quite strong and can help new players to capture the rarest Pokemon.

Active codes in Roblox Project Satire

The following are the active codes:

ARG22 —Redeem for Rewards (New)

—Redeem for Rewards im sorry lol —Redeem for Rewards (New)

—Redeem for Rewards neymargone —Redeem for Rewards (New)

—Redeem for Rewards van disney —Redeem for Rewards (New)

—Redeem for Rewards the goat? —Redeem for Rewards (New)

—Redeem for Rewards M10 —Redeem for Rewards (New)

—Redeem for Rewards hawwoleen —Redeem for a PVP Banette

—Redeem for a PVP Banette Halloween2022 —Redeem for an Event Spiritomb

—Redeem for an Event Spiritomb abooga —Redeem for a Rayquaza

—Redeem for a Rayquaza 3kMembers —Redeem for an event Magikarp

—Redeem for an event Magikarp hawwoleen? —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards finallyFix —Redeem code for Pokémon

—Redeem code for Pokémon ProjectLegendsREAL —Redeem code for Pokémon

—Redeem code for Pokémon HALAMADRID —Redeem code for Pokémon

—Redeem code for Pokémon 2kMembers —Redeem code for Pokémon

—Redeem code for Pokémon t20 Moment —Redeem code for Dusknoir

—Redeem code for Dusknoir NitroForMe —Redeem code for Nitro Metagross

—Redeem code for Nitro Metagross FluffyUpdate —Redeem code for Christmas Pichu

—Redeem code for Christmas Pichu SpeedrunReupload —Redeem code for PvP Sceptile

—Redeem code for PvP Sceptile ARSENAL —Redeem code for PvP Cinderace

—Redeem code for PvP Cinderace LongReuploadBruv—Redeem code for PvP Magcargo

Note: Players are advised to redeem the codes promptly, as they will expire soon.

Newbies can use the newly gained Pokemon to defeat Gym Leaders and earn badges faster. Additionally, they can capture some of the finest Pokemon roaming the map with the legendary Pokemon claimed from the codes.

Inactive codes in Roblox Project Satire

Unfortunately, many old codes have expired in Roblox Project Satire. There is a silver lining to this, as players can expect new codes during in-game special events and collaborations.

$4KFCWings —Was redeemable for PvP Blaziken

—Was redeemable for PvP Blaziken PWC Ray Rizzo —Was redeemable for PWC PvP Metagross

—Was redeemable for PWC PvP Metagross StayAloneLOL —Was redeemable for Luvdisc

—Was redeemable for Luvdisc TournamentA —Was redeemable for PvP Volcanion

—Was redeemable for PvP Volcanion RETURN1 —Was redeemable for Shiny Pikachu

—Was redeemable for Shiny Pikachu Late1stAnni —Was redeemable for Gift Charizard

—Was redeemable for Gift Charizard Christmas2021 —Was redeemable for PvP Glalie

—Was redeemable for PvP Glalie OU Tournament —Was redeemable for Event Mew

—Was redeemable for Event Mew NewYear2021 —Was redeemable for Event Victini

—Was redeemable for Event Victini 24k Magic —Was redeemable for PvP Noivern

—Was redeemable for PvP Noivern HerValentine —Was redeemable for Event HolyGardevoir

—Was redeemable for Event HolyGardevoir HisWhiteDay3 —Was redeemable for Event HolyGallade

—Was redeemable for Event HolyGallade Purified —Was redeemable for Event Lugia

—Was redeemable for Event Lugia Scroadman —Was redeemable for PvP Scrafty

—Was redeemable for PvP Scrafty AprilFirstEen —Was redeemable for PvP Mewtwo

—Was redeemable for PvP Mewtwo AprilFirstTwee —Was redeemable for PvP Mewtwo

—Was redeemable for PvP Mewtwo 1500Members—Was redeemable for Event Farfetch'd

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Project Satire?

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the codes in Project Satire within a few minutes:

Start the game and get into the server

Once logged in, go to Viridian City and challenge the city's Gym Leader, Brock. Professor Oak Quest will be started, where one must defeat Brock in a Pokemon Battle

Players will earn a badge and a codes option after defeating Brock.

Click on the "Codes" button to open a new code redemption interface

Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the white text box that states, "Enter Code Here."

Make sure to hit the green-colored "Redeem" button to redeem the code instantly!

Users who manually enter the codes must check for typos and spelling mistakes before hitting the redeem button. They can copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure for a safer approach.

