Roblox Project Satire codes (January 2023): Free Pokemon

The Roblox gaming platform is no stranger to anime-based titles in its metaverse. Satoshi Tajiri's iconic Pokemon franchise inspires project Satire.
Robloxians are tasked with becoming the finest Pokemon Masters in the world of Project Satire. To achieve this, they must capture the strongest Pokemon and defeat Gym Leaders in traditional Pokemon battles.
Roblox Project Satire is one of the many games regularly updated with promo codes. Gamers can redeem these codes to get their hands on the special Pokemon. The creatures obtained from the codes are quite strong and can help new players to capture the rarest Pokemon.
Active codes in Roblox Project Satire
The following are the active codes:
- ARG22—Redeem for Rewards (New)
- im sorry lol—Redeem for Rewards (New)
- neymargone—Redeem for Rewards (New)
- van disney—Redeem for Rewards (New)
- the goat?—Redeem for Rewards (New)
- M10—Redeem for Rewards (New)
- hawwoleen—Redeem for a PVP Banette
- Halloween2022—Redeem for an Event Spiritomb
- abooga—Redeem for a Rayquaza
- 3kMembers—Redeem for an event Magikarp
- hawwoleen?—Redeem for free rewards
- finallyFix—Redeem code for Pokémon
- ProjectLegendsREAL—Redeem code for Pokémon
- HALAMADRID—Redeem code for Pokémon
- 2kMembers—Redeem code for Pokémon
- t20 Moment—Redeem code for Dusknoir
- NitroForMe—Redeem code for Nitro Metagross
- FluffyUpdate—Redeem code for Christmas Pichu
- SpeedrunReupload—Redeem code for PvP Sceptile
- ARSENAL—Redeem code for PvP Cinderace
- LongReuploadBruv—Redeem code for PvP Magcargo
Note: Players are advised to redeem the codes promptly, as they will expire soon.
Newbies can use the newly gained Pokemon to defeat Gym Leaders and earn badges faster. Additionally, they can capture some of the finest Pokemon roaming the map with the legendary Pokemon claimed from the codes.
Inactive codes in Roblox Project Satire
Unfortunately, many old codes have expired in Roblox Project Satire. There is a silver lining to this, as players can expect new codes during in-game special events and collaborations.
- $4KFCWings—Was redeemable for PvP Blaziken
- PWC Ray Rizzo—Was redeemable for PWC PvP Metagross
- StayAloneLOL—Was redeemable for Luvdisc
- TournamentA—Was redeemable for PvP Volcanion
- RETURN1—Was redeemable for Shiny Pikachu
- Late1stAnni—Was redeemable for Gift Charizard
- Christmas2021—Was redeemable for PvP Glalie
- OU Tournament—Was redeemable for Event Mew
- NewYear2021—Was redeemable for Event Victini
- 24k Magic—Was redeemable for PvP Noivern
- HerValentine—Was redeemable for Event HolyGardevoir
- HisWhiteDay3—Was redeemable for Event HolyGallade
- Purified—Was redeemable for Event Lugia
- Scroadman—Was redeemable for PvP Scrafty
- AprilFirstEen—Was redeemable for PvP Mewtwo
- AprilFirstTwee—Was redeemable for PvP Mewtwo
- 1500Members—Was redeemable for Event Farfetch'd
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Project Satire?
Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the codes in Project Satire within a few minutes:
- Start the game and get into the server
- Once logged in, go to Viridian City and challenge the city's Gym Leader, Brock. Professor Oak Quest will be started, where one must defeat Brock in a Pokemon Battle
- Players will earn a badge and a codes option after defeating Brock.
- Click on the "Codes" button to open a new code redemption interface
- Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the white text box that states, "Enter Code Here."
- Make sure to hit the green-colored "Redeem" button to redeem the code instantly!
Users who manually enter the codes must check for typos and spelling mistakes before hitting the redeem button. They can copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure for a safer approach.