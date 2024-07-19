  • home icon
Roblox: RE XL Codes (September 2024)

RE XL Codes
Latest Codes for RE XL (Image via Roblox)

RE XL codes provide free resources when redeemed in-game. In this anime-themed title, Robloxians can embark on an anime-themed journey with characters from Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Naruto, and various other animanga series where they can fight off monsters, level up their character, and collect various new powerful weapons.

Leveling up in this game can be exhausting at times. Fortunately, Robloxians can utilize the codes provided below to acquire essential resources such as Gold, XP, and more. Continue reading to discover how to redeem active codes in RE XL and where to locate additional ones.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes for RE XL. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new codes are released.

All RE XL Codes (Active)

Gameplay screenshot from RE XL (Image via Roblox)
Gameplay screenshot from RE XL (Image via Roblox)

Below is a list of all active codes for RE XL. Gamers are encouraged to redeem these promptly to ensure they don't miss out on free rewards.

List of Active Codes for RE XL

Code

Rewards

LUCKYORNOT

Free Rewards (Latest)

SUB2REACT

Free Rewards

30KLIKES

New Heart

GROUP

10k Gold

Inactive RE XL Codes

The following are all the codes in RE XL that have gone inactive. New codes will be issued during special events, milestones, and updates.

List of Inactive Codes for RE XL

SORRY4DELAYS

Redeem for Lucky Arrow (New)

WGMIDW

Redeem for 15 Mins 2x XP, 10k Gold (Must follow WGMIDW on Roblox)

Sidelight

Redeem for 15 Mins 2x XP, 10k Gold (Must follow Sidelight on Roblox)

5KPLAYERS

Redeem for 15 Mins 2x XP , 10k Gold

IFOLLOWEGOS

Redeem for 15 Mins 2x XP, 10k Gold (Must follow IDestroyEgos on Roblox)

IFOLLOWDESTROY

Redeem for 15 MINS 2x XP, 10k Gold (Must follow IDestroyItAll on Roblox)

XLUPDATE

Redeem for Random Spec

3KPLAYERS

Redeem for Random Heart

10KLIKES

Redeem for 10k Gold, 15 Mins 2x Mastery

Sub2XenoTy

Redeem 7,500 Gold

XLRELEASE

Redeem for 15 Minutes of Mastery Boost

FREECODE1

Redeem for a Free Class Change

How to redeem RE XL Codes?

Redeem codes in RE XL (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in RE XL (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes in RE XL, follow these steps:

  • Launch RE XL and ensure you're connected to the server.
  • Upon joining the game, click on the "SETTINGS" button and locate the "Enter Code" to enter the code redemption window.
  • Copy and paste a working code into the text box.
  • Click the enter button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

Codes for RE XL and their importance

Active codes for RE XL can be redeemed for free items. The rewards can include XP Boosts, Mastery Boosts, and Gold, which act as the in-game currency in RE XL as well as other helpful items.

RE XL Code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Should a code expire or be deemed invalid, a notification stating "Invalid Code" will appear beneath the code redemption window. This may also happen if the code entered is incorrect. To prevent this issue, make sure to input the code accurately. For manual entries, copying and pasting the codes directly from the provided list is recommended to reduce the chance of errors.

Where to find more recent RE XL codes?

Bookmark this page to find more codes for RE XL and stay updated on the latest Roblox news and updates. You can also follow the game developer's account on X, join the official Discord server, and join the official Roblox group for more information.

FAQs on RE XL Codes

What are the latest RE XL codes?

"LUCKYORNOT" is the only latest active code in RE XL.

Are codes useful in RE XL?

Redeeming codes in RE XL is beneficial. They help you get crucial rewards including Gold without spending Robux or grinding.

When will new codes for RE XL be released?

Usually, new Roblox codes are released during a holiday, major updates, and certain in-game events. The same also applies to RE XL.

