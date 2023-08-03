Roblox Reaper 2 codes: Free cash, spins, and more 

Roblox Reaper 2 is one of the most-played fighting titles on the metaverse, with over 128 million visits. The gameplay drew inspiration from the famous Bleach manga series. Additionally, individuals can engage in duels and complete in-game challenges to level up their characters.
Furthermore, one must keep upgrading the character's Skill Tree using Skill Points earned from completing tasks. In order to gain more Skill Points, players will need the finest combat equipment and in-game resources.
Instead of grinding for countless hours to earn Skill Points and money, you can simply redeem the promo codes featured in this article.
Active codes in Roblox Reaper 2
Three new codes in Roblox Reaper 2 have been issued by the devs this month. You can expect new codes in Roblox Reaper 2 in future in-game patch updates.
- APOLOGY!! – Spins and Cash (Latest)
- MINAZUKI – Free rewards (Latest)
- REAPER3 – Free rewards (Latest)
- MONIEPLS – 5k cash
- xaxis? – 1 legendary spin
- DxLikesWomen – 5 spin code
- PATIENCEISTHEKEY – Free Cash
- JOEBEARD – Free Cash
- PARTYSTUNFIX – 1 pet spin
- CAPTURETHEFLAG – 15k cash
- UNRANKED – 25k cash
- BUYSPINS! – 1,500k cash
- LEGENDARYSPINPLS – 1 Legendary Spin
- Spin2win – 5 Spins
- PRIMEROSECONDOLESGO – 25k Cash
- RACEREROLLPRIMERO – Race Reroll
- RESETPOINTSPRIMEROYES – Reset Points
- NEWSPINNER? – 5 Secondary spins
- FIRSTPETCODE – 1 Pet Spin
- PIMPINGCASH – Free Cash
- SHINSOPLS – Secondary reroll
- YAKRUSISAWESOME – Secondary reroll
- RESETPOINTS3 – Skill points reset
- FREECASH?? – Free Cash
- NEWRACEPLS2 – Race Reroll
- NEWSKILLTREE – Skill Points Reset
- freeSECONDARYREROLL – Secondary Reroll
- freeSECONDARYREROLL2 – Secondary Reroll
- freeRACEREROLL2 – Race Reroll
- INFLOAD – 20,000 Cash
- ZANKAREWORK – 10,000 Cash
- SORRYFORTHEWAIT2! – Skill point reset
- MOREBUGSFIXED – 10,000 Cash
- HYORINMARURELEASE – Secondary Reroll
- NEWIDLES! – 2x Cash Time
- CHRISTMASRACEREROLL? – Race Reroll
- CHRISTMASRACEREROLL2? – Race Reroll
- WAVE1 – secondary reroll
- REROLLGOODBYE1 – race reroll
- YAKRUSISGONE1 – money code
- NEWFB?1 – secondary reroll
- REROLLGOODBYE – race reroll
- YAKRUSISGONE – money code
- NEWFB? – secondary reroll
- AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE – secondary reroll
- FULLBRINGHYPE – race reroll
- HEBACK – secondary reroll
- FINALLYUPDATEB – 25k cash
- READYFORTRUEVASTO – Race Reroll
- READYFORSHUNKO – Secondary Reroll
- GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100 – Prestige Buff Reset
- WHATSHALLIGET – SP Reset
- TESTINGNEWTYPEOFCODE – 2x Cash
- NEWSKINCODE – A random skin from the Dark One skin package
- THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE – 25k cash
- YOUASKED4DELIVERY – SP Reset
- RANDOM3 – 30k cash
- REIATSUFINE – Reroll Reiatsu Color
- REIATSUFINEV2 – Reroll Reiatsu Color
- REIATSUFINEV3 – Reroll Reiatsu Color
- RANDOM – 10k Cash
- RANDOMV2 – 10k Cash
- RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ – Reroll Zanpakuto
- QUINCYGUNS – Reroll Quincy Bow (Gun/Bow)
- QUINCYBIGSWORD – Reroll Quincy Saber (greatsaber/saber)
- KUCHILOARROGANTE – 25k cash
- REEEEEEEE – 5k cash
- REALDANGAl24 – 10k cash
- GIBNEWSWORD – Reroll Zanpakuto model
- SPRESETFORFIXES – Skill Points/Nodes Reset
- JUSTCASH – 10k cash
- 100KLIKESPATCH – Skin + 10k cash
- Reaper2Roll – Race Reroll
- ReaperRoll – Race Reroll
- Secondroll – Secondary Reroll
- Secondroll2 – Secondary Reroll
- BIGPLANSHUGEPLANS – 10k Cash
- ACTUALSKILLPOINTSRESET – Reset Skill Points/Soul Nodes
- JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU – Reset Skill Points/Soul Nodes
- SupaSupriseNight – 25k Cash
- AIZENPART1 – race + stat reset
- PARTOFTHEPLAN – race + stat reset
- THANKYOUFORPLAYING – race + stat reset
- SHEESHGOTHACKED – 5k Cash
- WEAPOLOGIZE – Secondary Reroll
- PRAYFORZENOKEI – 5k Cash
- THANKYOUFORSTAYING – 20k Cash
- ZenokeiWasHere – Race Reroll
- DxLikesMen – Secondary Reroll
- BCASH11 – Redeem code for 5k Cash
- UPDTBALANCE1 – Redeem code for free rewards
- SUNDAYFUNDAY – Redeem code for free rewards
- SUPRISECASH20K – Redeem code for 20k Cash
- [email protected] – Redeem code for 10k Cash
- SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube – Redeem code for 10k Cash
- CashDAY – Redeem code for 10k Cash
- RESETPOINTS1 – Redeem code to Reset Points
- RESETPOINTS2 – Redeem code to Reset Points
- RESETPOINTS3 – Redeem code to Reset Points
- Zen1 – Redeem code for a Race Reroll
- Zen2 – Redeem code for a Race Reroll
- SecondayRoll1 – Redeem code for a Secondary Reroll
- SecondayRoll2 – Redeem code for a Secondary Reroll
- prestigeVasto – Redeem code for players who have prestiged as a vastocar in the past
- prestigeAdjuchacar – Redeem code for players who have prestiged as an adjuchacar
- COOLRACEREROLL – Redeem code to reroll your race
- COOLSECONDARYREROLL – Redeem code to reroll your race
- Racereroll1 – Redeem code to reset your race and data
- Racereroll2 – Redeem code to reset your race and data
- Racereroll3 – Redeem code to reset your race and data
- THISWASNTHEREB4 – Redeem code for 15,000 Cash
- SORRYFORDELAY – Redeem code for 5k Cash
Inactive codes in Roblox Reaper 2
Many old codes in Roblox Reaper 2 have gone inactive over time. Do not try redeeming these codes, as you will receive error messages.
- bugfixes00 – 10k cash
- DxWasHere – Race Reroll
- PrideMonthYass – Secondary Reroll
- HoguMoney3 – 10k Cash
- HoguMoney1 – 15k Cash
- HoguMoney2 – 10k Cash
- AizenReset – Reset Points
- IWILLHMPH – 10k cash
- PREPAREFORPART2 – 10k cash
- NozaCash – 15k Money
- NozaCrazy – 10k Money
- NozaReset – Reset Points
- VizardReqFix – Redeem code for a Secondary Reroll
- Sorry1 – Redeem code for 15k Cash
- Sorry2 – Redeem code for 15k Cash
- VizardCash – Redeem code for 15k Cash
- VizardTimes – Redeem code for 10k Cash
- MaskReset – Redeem code for a Reset Points
- RACEROLLERR – Redeem code for a Race Reroll
- VizarReaction – Redeem code for a Race Reroll
- SubZenokei – Redeem code for a Secondary Reroll
- FollowZenokei – Redeem code for a Secondary Reroll
- NEWBANKAI2 – Redeem code for 2.5k Cash
- ROBLOXDOWN – Redeem code for a free reward
- DAVIDBAZOOKA – Redeem code for a free reward
- DELAY1 – Redeem code for a free reward
- NEWBANKAI – Redeem code for 5k Cash
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Reaper 2?
Follow the simple steps listed below to activate the Roblox codes instantly:
- Launch the Roblox game.
- After entering the server, open the menu interface by hitting the "M" button on your keyboard.
- Scroll down the UI to find the "Codes" option.
- Click the button to open the code dialog window.
- Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the text box.
- Press the "Submit" button to redeem the Roblox code instantly.
Avoid making typos and spelling mistakes throughout the redemption procedure, as Roblox codes are case-sensitive.