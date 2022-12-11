Roblox RoCitizens codes (December 2022)

Players new to Roblox RoCitizens can use certain codes to get a head start in the game. Having said that, even gamers familiar with the title can take advantage of them to get Cash and other valuable items. Cash will help them start a fresh life in the in-game city. They can also buy new clothes to customize their avatar to give it a unique look.

Roblox RoCitizens is a roleplaying game just like Brookhaven RP. In it, players can live in the city, create a house, and customize it. Besides codes, they can make money by working as a police officer, firefighter, thief, cook, and more. The game also has cars that can be purchased and used to explore the city with friends and other citizens. The codes offered in the next section will give gamers a range of rewards, including Cash and other items.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox RoCitizens

All working codes in Roblox RoCitizens

Here are the active codes in the game:

code - This active code can be redeemed for 10 Cash

discordance - This active code can be redeemed for a Discord trophy and 3,500 Cash

easteregg - This active code can be redeemed for 1,337 Cash

goodneighbor - This active code can be redeemed for 2,500 Cashand a trophy

koob - This active code can be redeemed for 85 Cash

partypooper - This active code can be redeemed for a bathroom boutiques toilet plunger

partytime - This active code can be redeemed for 1,000 Cash

rosebud - This active code can be redeemed for 3,000 Cash

SweetTweets - This active code can be redeemed for a Twitter trophy and 2,500 Cash

truefriend - This active code can be redeemed for a Pet Rock and 4,000 Cash

Readers can find detailed steps to redeem these free codes in the last section of this article.

All inactive codes in Roblox RoCitizens

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in Roblox RoCitizens anymore:

20valentine - This inactive code was used by players to get 4,000 and crystal rose

500million - TThis inactive code was used by players to get 5,000 cash and trophy

alittlesomething - This inactive code was used by players to get 4,000 Cash

allthemoola - This inactive code was used by players to get 1,000 Cash

bugsareannoying - This inactive code was used by players to get 2,500 Cash

canigetahottub - This inactive code was used by players to get a free hot tub

coldhardcash - This inactive code was used by players to get 3,500 Cash

gimmegimmegimme - This inactive code was used by players to get 750 Cash

headlesscodeman -This inactive code was used by players to get 3,000 Candy

ihaveafish - This inactive code was used by players to get 1,000 Cash

ilovefirebrand1 - This inactive code was used by players to get 4,000 Cash

letsdosomelaundry - This inactive code was used by players to get 5,000 Cash

MILLION - This inactive code was used by players to get 2,500 Cashand trophy

rainyday - This inactive code was used by players to get 3,500 Cash

smokinghot - This inactive code was used by players to get 1,500 Cash

supdatember - This inactive code was used by players to get 4,000 Cash

xmas19 - This inactive code was used by players to get 3x gifts and 3,000 Cash

xmasbonus - This inactive code was used by players to get 1,500 Cash

youwishyouhadafish - This inactive code was used by players to get 1,500 Cash

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox RoCitizens

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the game:

Start the game and wait in the lobby.

Select the green button on the left side of the screen.

You will now see various icons. Tap or click the blue Twitter icon.

Enter the code in the text box that says, "Enter Code."

Press the Enter key, and you'll see a message saying the code has been redeemed.

You must enter the chosen code as it appears on the active list provided earlier because any typos will lead to it not working.

