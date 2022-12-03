Roblox RPG Simulator codes (December 2022): Free Tokens, Gold, and more 

Roblox RPG Simulator is an action-packed game in which players must defeat powerful bosses and NPCs to become the best combatants on the server. Due to its smooth and sophisticated mechanics, the gameplay received positive feedback from the community.
Players can also explore the map and complete quests to gain Tokens and Gold (in-game currencies). Additionally, they can obtain pets to assist them in their fighting adventure. The finest pets provide extra stats and movement speed, which instantly enrich the gameplay.
Individuals generally spend a considerable amount of Robux in the "Cash Shop" to acquire numerous perks. Those who don't wish to spend Robux can use the codes highlighted in this article.
These codes supply free resources and incentives that can be used to purchase expensive boosts, weapons, pets, and other items.
Active codes in Roblox RPG Simulator
- FDGLJIGHDSAZFGJBK- Redeem for Coins and Tokens (Latest code)
- 2021Christmas - Redeem for Coins and Tokens
- 111K - Redeem for Coins and Tokens
- COMP - Redeem for free rewards
Note: Redeem the above-listed codes with haste, as they will expire soon.
Inactive codes in Roblox RPG Simulator
The expired Roblox codes are pretty rich in numbers. This is good in a way, as new codes are released regularly. Furthermore, players can expect a fresh set of codes, especially during in-game events and collaborations.
- 85KNice - Redeem this for 10k Coins and 500 Tokens
- groupPride - Redeem this for a free aura (Must be in the Roblox Group to activate the code)
- hallow2020 - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens
- TWISTBDAY - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens
- HEEHOO - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens
- SUMMER - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens
- 100K - Redeem this for a lot of Coins & 69 Tokens
- SUMMER - Redeem this for 123,400 Coins & 1k Tokens
- HEEHOO - Redeem this for 600 Tokens
- delayed - Redeem this for 123,400 Coins & 1k Tokens
- epicgames - Redeem this for 69,696 Coins & 1 Token
- vintiscoo123 - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- easter - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- codewhen? - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- thanksmanthankyou - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- pogchampion - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- heyheyheyhey - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- 10kSmilesOnly - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- 7000is7000 - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- 5bands - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- 4000FOURTHOUSAND - Redeem this for 5,000 Coins and 1,000 Gems
- tentokens - Redeem this for 700 Gems and 50,000 Coins
- AY2K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- 1POINT5K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- Thx41K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- 100K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- aura - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox RPG Simulator?
Users are advised to follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the code:
- Launch the game and enter the server
- Click the small "Settings" button situated on the bottom right of the screen
- A new UI titled "Settings" will appear
- Click on the blue Twitter code box inside the newly appeared box
- Players can copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states, "ENTER CODE HERE"
- Make sure to hit the "Confirm" button to claim the freebies!
Sometimes an error message can pop up when redeeming the code. This might be a result of a server bug. Players can easily fix this by restarting the game and repeating the process. This transfers them to a new server where the redemption procedure might work smoothly.
If the error message persists, Roblox players can conclude that the specific code has gone inactive.