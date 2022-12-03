Roblox RPG Simulator codes (December 2022): Free Tokens, Gold, and more 

Roblox RPG Simulator is an action-packed game in which players must defeat powerful bosses and NPCs to become the best combatants on the server. Due to its smooth and sophisticated mechanics, the gameplay received positive feedback from the community.

Players can also explore the map and complete quests to gain Tokens and Gold (in-game currencies). Additionally, they can obtain pets to assist them in their fighting adventure. The finest pets provide extra stats and movement speed, which instantly enrich the gameplay.

Individuals generally spend a considerable amount of Robux in the "Cash Shop" to acquire numerous perks. Those who don't wish to spend Robux can use the codes highlighted in this article.

These codes supply free resources and incentives that can be used to purchase expensive boosts, weapons, pets, and other items.

Active codes in Roblox RPG Simulator

FDGLJIGHDSAZFGJBK - Redeem for Coins and Tokens (Latest code)

- Redeem for Coins and Tokens 2021Christmas - Redeem for Coins and Tokens

Redeem for Coins and Tokens 111K - Redeem for Coins and Tokens

Redeem for Coins and Tokens COMP - Redeem for free rewards

Note: Redeem the above-listed codes with haste, as they will expire soon.

Inactive codes in Roblox RPG Simulator

The expired Roblox codes are pretty rich in numbers. This is good in a way, as new codes are released regularly. Furthermore, players can expect a fresh set of codes, especially during in-game events and collaborations.

85KNice - Redeem this for 10k Coins and 500 Tokens

Redeem this for 10k Coins and 500 Tokens groupPride - Redeem this for a free aura (Must be in the Roblox Group to activate the code)

Redeem this for a free aura (Must be in the Roblox Group to activate the code) hallow2020 - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens

Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens TWISTBDAY - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens

Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens HEEHOO - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens

Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens SUMMER - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens

Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens 100K - Redeem this for a lot of Coins & 69 Tokens

Redeem this for a lot of Coins & 69 Tokens SUMMER - Redeem this for 123,400 Coins & 1k Tokens

Redeem this for 123,400 Coins & 1k Tokens HEEHOO - Redeem this for 600 Tokens

Redeem this for 600 Tokens delayed - Redeem this for 123,400 Coins & 1k Tokens

Redeem this for 123,400 Coins & 1k Tokens epicgames - Redeem this for 69,696 Coins & 1 Token

Redeem this for 69,696 Coins & 1 Token vintiscoo123 - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins easter - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins codewhen? - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins thanksmanthankyou - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins pogchampion - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins heyheyheyhey - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins 10kSmilesOnly - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins 7000is7000 - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins 5bands - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins 4000FOURTHOUSAND - Redeem this for 5,000 Coins and 1,000 Gems

Redeem this for 5,000 Coins and 1,000 Gems tentokens - Redeem this for 700 Gems and 50,000 Coins

Redeem this for 700 Gems and 50,000 Coins AY2K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins 1POINT5K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins Thx41K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins 100K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins aura - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox RPG Simulator?

Users are advised to follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the code:

Launch the game and enter the server

Click the small "Settings" button situated on the bottom right of the screen

A new UI titled "Settings" will appear

Click on the blue Twitter code box inside the newly appeared box

Players can copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states, "ENTER CODE HERE"

Make sure to hit the "Confirm" button to claim the freebies!

Sometimes an error message can pop up when redeeming the code. This might be a result of a server bug. Players can easily fix this by restarting the game and repeating the process. This transfers them to a new server where the redemption procedure might work smoothly.

If the error message persists, Roblox players can conclude that the specific code has gone inactive.

Poll : 0 votes