Roblox RS Tennis codes (September 2023): Free RoCoins 

Roblox RS Tennis is one of the most underrated jau de paume titles in the metaverse. That said, the gameplay is inspired by the Prince of Tennis manga franchise. Individuals are tasked with becoming elite tennis players on the server by defeating other players. Furthermore, they can compete in the game's global leaderboard to acquire special rewards and in-game resources.

Players can also purchase the finest-looking sporting apparel and tennis rackets using RoCoins. Instead of spending Robux, you can simply redeem the codes featured in this article. They offer free RoCoins when redeemed and can help struggling players boost up their in-game coffers.

Active codes in Roblox RS Tennis

Players are advised to redeem the following active codes with haste, as they will expire at any time. Also, follow us to learn about the latest Roblox RS Tennis updates and codes.

MarchCode2 – Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

MARCHCODE1 – Redeem this code for 1,500 Coins

RandomUpdate – Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

NEW YEAR NEW ME 2022 – Redeem this code for 5,000 RoCoins

1MILLION – Redeem this code for 1,500 RoCoins

7.5KFANS – Redeem this code for 1,000 RoCoins

VINCENTSOLD4 – Redeem this code for 500 RoCoins

CLUBRELEASE – Redeem this code for 1,000 RoCoins

You can avoid grinding for countless hours by redeeming the above-mentioned codes. Furthermore, participate in tennis matches, particularly on Fridays and weekends, to earn 2x RoCoins for each game. This way, you can easily become wealthy on the server.

Inactive codes in Roblox RS Tennis

Sadly, many old codes in Roblox RS Tennis have gone inactive over the last few updates. Players are asked not to worry, as they can expect new codes during in-game events and collaborations.

You will receive error messages if you try redeeming the following codes.

7kFANS – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

10KFAV – This code was redeemable for 750 RoCoins

6kFANS – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

5GRAND – This code was redeemable for 1,500 RoCoins

VINCENTSOLD2 – This code was redeemable for 300 RoCoins

3KLIKES – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

2KLIKES – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

XBOX+TENNIS – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

SELLERMAGE – This code was redeemable for 500 RoCoins

BallTPsSuck – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

RSTENNIS2021 – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

500LIKES – This code was redeemable for 500 RoCoins

1kFANS – This code was redeemable for 1,000 RoCoins

ROGUESOLD1 – This code was redeemable for 200 RoCoins

VincentSold1 – This code was redeemable for 300 RoCoins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox RS Tennis?

Follow the simple instructions outlined below to redeem the codes in Roblox RS Tennis within a matter of minutes:

Launch the game and start any match mode (You can enter the tutorial or personal court mode as well).

Select the blue-colored button named 'Shop' on the bottom right-hand side of the game screen.

A new UI featuring the game timer and a code dialog box will pop up.

Copy the code from our list and paste it into the 'Redeem Code' text box

Hit the white-themed 'Redeem' option to instantly claim the free RoCoins!

The newly obtained RoCoins will be credited to your in-game coffers after redeeming the codes.