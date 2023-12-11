Roblox RunStar Simulator: How to play and features 

Roblox RunStar Simulator is a racing-themed simulator offering in the metaverse. Developed by BestBunny, the title surpassed a staggering 76 million visits within just eight months of its debut. The simplistic gameplay, fused with a high-tempo simulator mechanism, was the major factor for the title's rapid success.

In RunStar Simulator, you must become the best sprinter and unlock different maps to participate in the most challenging track races. Additionally, pets can be equipped to increase your overall agility. Newbies can use this article to master the gameplay and turn their avatars into elite sprinters in no time.

How to play Roblox RunStar Simulator?

Your character starts with only 20 Speed and zero Win Trophies after launching the RunStar Simulator for the first time. Hence, we strongly advise you not to take part in the track racing competition right away, as your lack of Speed will make you a little slow.

Instead, head to the training zone right behind your avatar and go near the +1/s treadmill. Run on top of the treadmill belt to start your Speed training. Tap the screen repeatedly to slowly gain Speed.

Reach a little above 1k Speed and approach the racing track straight from the training zone. Walk on the yellow square blip and press the interact button to start the race. When the race commences, keep tapping the screen to increase your character's momentum and reach the end line.

You won't win the race but rather end it behind the third rank. However, you will be rewarded with a few Win Trophies. Repeat this process multiple times, purchase Eggs, and equip the pets. Start training with the equipped pets to increase your Speed intake. You will gain speed more quickly and will eventually finish first.

Features in Roblox RunStar Simulator

Maps

After finishing first in the race, you can unlock West World, the second map, with 15,000 Win Trophies. The map portal is right in front of the race track's yellow blip, and you need to walk into the portal to teleport to the second map. It will feature stronger opponents and will require more training.

After finishing first on this map, you can unlock the third map, and so on. The game becomes more competitive as you progress via unlocking new maps.

Pets

You can purchase an Egg from the Egg Hatching area near the portal. You can use Win Trophies to purchase Eggs from the machines. The price differs on every machine and map. Hence, be cautious when spending Win Trophies, especially if you don't spend Robux in the Roblox RunStar Simulator.

Training

Treadmills are crucial in the gameplay as they grant you Speed. Once you gain 200 Speed, the second treadmill will be unlocked. You can use it to gain five Speed per click. Unlock more sections to increase the efficiency of your character by quickly earning a significant amount of Speed.

Crafting

If you have more than three pets in your inventory, you can craft them into a stronger one with a bonus Speed boost. Open your pet inventory through the pet's icon on the left side of the screen, and select a pet with a quantity above three. Then, click the "Craft into Big" blue button to merge your pets into a larger pet in the Roblox RunStar Simulator.

Do check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest metaverse updates.