Roblox's Kage Tycoon codes (August 2023): Free rebirth, coins, boosts, and much more

Roblox's Kage Tycoon draws inspiration from Naruto, a prominent Japanese manga-cum-anime. This game seamlessly combines strategy, combat prowess, and competition to create a unique experience that transports players into the world of Kages, ninjas, and epic battles. It bridges the gap between Roblox and anime by truly capturing the essence of Naruto.

Robloxians must equip appropriate weapons and techniques to protect themselves and successfully defend their base. This not only adds a layer of strategy to the game but also reimagines the intense battles that define the Naruto series.

That said, one way to stay ahead of the competition is to redeem free codes distributed by the game developers. These grant valuable resources such as in-game cash, rebirth coins, boosts, and more.

All active codes for Roblox's Kage Tycoon

Players are recommended to redeem these active codes as soon as possible to secure valuable goodies and get a headstart on enemies.

25klikes - This code is currently redeemable for Free Rewards. (New)

LikePizza! - This code is currently redeemable for 7,500 Rebirth Coins.

NewInsect! - This code is currently redeemable for a Luck Boost and a Rebirth Coin Boost.

20Klikes! - This code is currently redeemable for 10,000 Rebirth Coins, a Money Boost, and a Luck Boost.

newSeason! - This code is currently redeemable for a 15,000 Rebirth Coin and Money Boost.

RebirthPass! - This code is currently redeemable for a Rebirth Coin Boost.

bigEventSoon! - This code is currently redeemable for a Luck Boost and Rebirth Coin Boost.

beReady! - This code is currently redeemable for a Luck Boost and a Money Boost.

newSeasonSoon! - This code is currently redeemable for $5000 and Rebirth Coin Boost.

15Klikes! - This code is currently redeemable for $10,000 & 1500 Rebirth Coins.

TenseiMode! - This code is currently redeemable for a Rebirth Coin Boost & Money Boost.

NewNamikaze! - This code is currently redeemable for Free Rewards.

1mvisits! - This code is currently redeemable for 1000 Rebirth Coins, a Rebirth Coin Boost and an Exp Boost.

TenseiMode! - This code is currently redeemable for an Exclusive Luck Boost.

600Kvisits! - This code is currently redeemable for 1500 Rebirth Coins, a Limited Money Boost, and a Limited Exp Boost.

season1! - This code is currently redeemable for $10,000 and 2000 Rebirth Coins.

All expired codes for Roblox's Kage Tycoon

These ones have expired, and any attempt at redeeming them will result in an error.

80Kvisits! - This code was once redeemable for 20,000 EXP.

1500likes! - This code was once redeemable for $10,000 and 1,000 Rebirth Coins.

4000visits! - This code was once redeemable for 1,000 Rebirth Coins.

800visits! - This code was once redeemable for 1,500 Rebirth Coins.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Kage Tycoon?

This step-by-step guide will help you redeem codes in Roblox's Kage Tycoon.

Launch Kage Tycoon on your device and connect to the server. Press the Shopping Cart Icon located on the side of your screen. Now, copy a Working Code from the list given above and paste it into the text box labeled Enter Code. Hit the Redeem Button to claim the code and receive your reward.

How to obtain more codes for Roblox's Kage Tycoon?

Players can acquire additional codes by following the game's creator on X @BladeMinds and BLMinds on YouTube. They can also join the official Kage Tycoon Discord server. Upon doing so, players can find fresh codes on a regular basis.

Alternatively, they can bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox News Hub to remain updated.