Roblox Nik's Murder Sandbox codes (September 2023): Free rewards

Roblox Nik's Murder Sandbox takes the concept of survival and deception to a whole new level. Players must use and deduce strategies on-the-go, and outwit opponents to survive. This dynamic creates a web of tactics and deception, keeping players engaged as they navigate treacherous landscapes and unravel mysteries.

In Nik's Murder Sandbox, one can assume the roles of the sheriff, the murderer, or the survivor. Murderers stealthily eliminate targets, survivors evade danger, and sheriffs uncover culprits. Multiple aspects of the game, including its mechanics, are inspired by Murder Mystery 2.

That said, one way to look suave in the game is by unlocking skins for pistols and knives. Check out the codes listed below for free weapon skins.

All active codes for Roblox Nik's Murder Sandbox

Robloxians are advised to redeem these active codes as soon as possible to secure valuable freebies.

C0MB4T - This code can be redeemed for Combat II Knife.

This code can be redeemed for Combat II Knife. ns99thunderYT - This code can be redeemed for Thunder Outfit.

This code can be redeemed for Thunder Outfit. FR33C0D32 - This code can be redeemed for Elder Branch Knife.

This code can be redeemed for Elder Branch Knife. EIC0RE - This code can be redeemed for Pink Scythe.

This code can be redeemed for Pink Scythe. V1RUS - This code can be redeemed for Virus Knife.

This code can be redeemed for Virus Knife. H0L1D4Y5 - This code can be redeemed for Holiday Marble Knife.

This code can be redeemed for Holiday Marble Knife. GL1TCH2 - This code can be redeemed for Knife Skin.

This code can be redeemed for Knife Skin. GreenIceSet - This code can be redeemed for Green Iceblaster and Green Icebreaker.

This code can be redeemed for Green Iceblaster and Green Icebreaker. Nerf - This code can be redeemed for SharkSeeker and Dartbringer.

All inactive codes for Roblox Nik's Murder Sandbox

The codes listed below have expired, so any attempt to redeem them will result in an error message.

Gift - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards. 2023 - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Nik's Murder Sandbox?

This step-by-step instruction guide will help you redeem codes in Nik's Murder Sandbox.

Launch Nik's Murder Sandbox and connect to the server. Click the Inventory Button, it should be on the left side of your screen. Find the text box labeled Enter Code, which should be located in the bottom right corner of your Inventory. Enter a working code into the text box. Now, click on the gray Redeem Code Button to claim your free reward.

Why are some of the codes for Roblox Nik's Murder Sandbox not working?

If you are facing trouble redeeming a code, you should first check for spelling mistakes, as these codes are extremely case-sensitive. Players are advised to copy and paste the codes from this page into the game directly.

This method will prevent any niggling errors during input. If the code still fails to activate, then it has most likely expired.

How to score more codes for Roblox Nik's Murder Sandbox?

If you want to get your hands on more codes for Nik's Murder Sandbox, follow the game's developer @NiksSandbox on Twitter and @Nik99YT on YouTube. You can also join the Official Nik's Murder Sandbox Discord Server to find more updates.

Notably, developers release new codes whenever the game is updated or a crucial milestone is achieved. You can also bookmark this page to stay updated on the game's latest news.