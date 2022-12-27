Roblox Science Simulator codes (December 2022): Free Research, Boost, and more 

Robloxians must become the finest scientists on the map of the Roblox Science Simulator. Players must gather the maximum amount of Research (in-game resources) to reign supreme on the server.
Furthermore, they must purchase a variety of in-game boosts, pets, and other tools to enhance their resource income and stats. Instead of spending Robux to purchase in-game items, players can consider redeeming the promo codes offered by the developers.
The codes featured in this article offer free Research, Boosts, and more. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more.
Active codes in Roblox Science Simulator
- Shamrock! – Redeem for 2x Luck Boost (NEW)
- VialCurrency – Redeem for 2x Luck Boost
- Floppa – Redeem for 2x Pet Experience
- Competitive – Redeem for a Luck Boost
- FastLevels! – Redeem for 12 hours of 2x Pet Experience
- PetIndex! – Redeem for a Luck Boost
- Royalty – Redeem for a Luck Boost
- Rerolls! – Redeem for Boosts
- BYTE – Redeem for Boosts
- Prisma – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost
- 50kLikes – Redeem for 12 hours of Faster Hatching Boost
- 900kMembers – Redeem for 24 hours of Luck Boost
- RevampHype – Redeem for 6 hours of Luck Boost
- EASTER – Redeem for 12 hours of Hatch Boost
- 7000 – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost
- bird – Redeem for 24 hours of Shiny Boost
- BLOXYS – Redeem for 10 minutes of Click Time
- 6K – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost
- BirdToTheMoon – Redeem for 12 hours of Shiny Boost
- Update11 – Redeem for 24 hours of Luck Boost
- 10MillionVisits – Redeem for 48 hours of Luck Boost
- LavaWasteland – Redeem for 24 hours of Shiny Boost
- Update10 – Redeem for 48 hours of Luck Boost
- Twin – Redeem for 48 hours of Shiny Boost
- Cities – Redeem for Free Research
- 20K – Redeem for 8 hours of Luck Boost
- ShopUpgrades – Redeem for 8 hours of Luck Boost
- HashBigBrain – Redeem for 12,000 Research
- 5MillionVisits! – Redeem for 24 hours of Luck Boost
- 35kFavorites – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost
- HYPERSPEED – Redeem for 20,000 Research
- pog – Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost
- LuckyKelo – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost
- GalacticLuck – Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost
- GalacticShiny – Redeem for 10 hours of Shiny Boost
- LateToTheParty – Redeem for Luck Boost
- WeHitOurGoal – Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost
- AndGrowMore! – Redeem for 10 hours of Currency Boost
- LetsKeepGoing – Redeem for 10 hours of Shiny Boost
- FrontPage! – Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost
- Tenrous – Redeem for 20,000 Research
- Nerta – Redeem for 20 minutes of Luck Boost
- BigBoiMap – Redeem for 20 minutes of Shiny Boost
- Nel – Redeem for 10 minutes of Currency Boost
- Wikias – Redeem for 20 minutes of Luck Boost
- WonderLand – Redeem for 20,000 Research
- HugeLuck – Redeem for 1 hour of Luck Boost
- MysteriousMountains – Redeem for 20 minutes Luck Boost
- FastClicks – Redeem for 12,000 Research
Inactive codes in Roblox Science Simulator
- Sorry! - Redeem code for 20 minutes of x2 currency boost!
- FreeBirth – Redeem for 100 Diamonds
- Nel - Redeem code for 10 minutes of x2 currency boost!
- Joshui11HasCheese - Redeem code for 45 minutes of 2x shiny boost!
- isightdobelucky - Redeem code for 45 minutes of 2x shiny boost!
- AndGrowMore! - Redeem this code for 10 hours of x2 currency boost!
- ThankYou - Redeem this code for 3 hours of x2 currency boost!
- GalacticCurrency - Redeem this code for 10 hours of x2 currency boost!
- 18kLikes! - Redeem this code for 12 hours of currency boost
- MasterClicker - Redeem code for 60 minutes of x2 currency boost!
- Update30ne - Redeem code for 15 minutes of x2 luck boost!
- Hashyy - Redeem code for 60 minutes of x2 luck boost!
- BigBoost - Redeem code for 5 minutes of x2 currency boost!
- Trenton - Redeem code for 15 minutes of clicking
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Science Simulator?
Follow the steps listed below:
- Launch the Roblox title and enter the server
- Press the blue Twitter logo button located on the left-hand side of the screen
- A new code redemption box will pop up
- Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box
- Hit the "Submit" button to redeem the code right away!
You can find the claimed rewards in the Roblox Science Simulator inventory.
