Roblox Science Simulator codes (December 2022): Free Research, Boost, and more 

Robloxians must become the finest scientists on the map of the Roblox Science Simulator. Players must gather the maximum amount of Research (in-game resources) to reign supreme on the server.

Furthermore, they must purchase a variety of in-game boosts, pets, and other tools to enhance their resource income and stats. Instead of spending Robux to purchase in-game items, players can consider redeeming the promo codes offered by the developers.

The codes featured in this article offer free Research, Boosts, and more. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more.

Active codes in Roblox Science Simulator

Shamrock! – Redeem for 2x Luck Boost (NEW)

– Redeem for 2x Luck Boost (NEW) VialCurrency – Redeem for 2x Luck Boost

– Redeem for 2x Luck Boost Floppa – Redeem for 2x Pet Experience

– Redeem for 2x Pet Experience Competitive – Redeem for a Luck Boost

– Redeem for a Luck Boost FastLevels! – Redeem for 12 hours of 2x Pet Experience

– Redeem for 12 hours of 2x Pet Experience PetIndex! – Redeem for a Luck Boost

– Redeem for a Luck Boost Royalty – Redeem for a Luck Boost

– Redeem for a Luck Boost Rerolls! – Redeem for Boosts

– Redeem for Boosts BYTE – Redeem for Boosts

– Redeem for Boosts Prisma – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost 50kLikes – Redeem for 12 hours of Faster Hatching Boost

– Redeem for 12 hours of Faster Hatching Boost 900kMembers – Redeem for 24 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 24 hours of Luck Boost RevampHype – Redeem for 6 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 6 hours of Luck Boost EASTER – Redeem for 12 hours of Hatch Boost

– Redeem for 12 hours of Hatch Boost 7000 – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost bird – Redeem for 24 hours of Shiny Boost

– Redeem for 24 hours of Shiny Boost BLOXYS – Redeem for 10 minutes of Click Time

– Redeem for 10 minutes of Click Time 6K – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost BirdToTheMoon – Redeem for 12 hours of Shiny Boost

– Redeem for 12 hours of Shiny Boost Update11 – Redeem for 24 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 24 hours of Luck Boost 10MillionVisits – Redeem for 48 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 48 hours of Luck Boost LavaWasteland – Redeem for 24 hours of Shiny Boost

– Redeem for 24 hours of Shiny Boost Update10 – Redeem for 48 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 48 hours of Luck Boost Twin – Redeem for 48 hours of Shiny Boost

– Redeem for 48 hours of Shiny Boost Cities – Redeem for Free Research

– Redeem for Free Research 20K – Redeem for 8 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 8 hours of Luck Boost ShopUpgrades – Redeem for 8 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 8 hours of Luck Boost HashBigBrain – Redeem for 12,000 Research

– Redeem for 12,000 Research 5MillionVisits! – Redeem for 24 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 24 hours of Luck Boost 35kFavorites – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost HYPERSPEED – Redeem for 20,000 Research

– Redeem for 20,000 Research pog – Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost LuckyKelo – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost GalacticLuck – Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost GalacticShiny – Redeem for 10 hours of Shiny Boost

– Redeem for 10 hours of Shiny Boost LateToTheParty – Redeem for Luck Boost

– Redeem for Luck Boost WeHitOurGoal – Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost AndGrowMore! – Redeem for 10 hours of Currency Boost

– Redeem for 10 hours of Currency Boost LetsKeepGoing – Redeem for 10 hours of Shiny Boost

– Redeem for 10 hours of Shiny Boost FrontPage! – Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost Tenrous – Redeem for 20,000 Research

– Redeem for 20,000 Research Nerta – Redeem for 20 minutes of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 20 minutes of Luck Boost BigBoiMap – Redeem for 20 minutes of Shiny Boost

– Redeem for 20 minutes of Shiny Boost Nel – Redeem for 10 minutes of Currency Boost

– Redeem for 10 minutes of Currency Boost Wikias – Redeem for 20 minutes of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 20 minutes of Luck Boost WonderLand – Redeem for 20,000 Research

– Redeem for 20,000 Research HugeLuck – Redeem for 1 hour of Luck Boost

– Redeem for 1 hour of Luck Boost MysteriousMountains – Redeem for 20 minutes Luck Boost

– Redeem for 20 minutes Luck Boost FastClicks – Redeem for 12,000 Research

Inactive codes in Roblox Science Simulator

Sorry! - Redeem code for 20 minutes of x2 currency boost!

- Redeem code for 20 minutes of x2 currency boost! FreeBirth – Redeem for 100 Diamonds

– Redeem for 100 Diamonds Nel - Redeem code for 10 minutes of x2 currency boost!

- Redeem code for 10 minutes of x2 currency boost! Joshui11HasCheese - Redeem code for 45 minutes of 2x shiny boost!

- Redeem code for 45 minutes of 2x shiny boost! isightdobelucky - Redeem code for 45 minutes of 2x shiny boost!

- Redeem code for 45 minutes of 2x shiny boost! AndGrowMore! - Redeem this code for 10 hours of x2 currency boost!

- Redeem this code for 10 hours of x2 currency boost! ThankYou - Redeem this code for 3 hours of x2 currency boost!

- Redeem this code for 3 hours of x2 currency boost! GalacticCurrency - Redeem this code for 10 hours of x2 currency boost!

- Redeem this code for 10 hours of x2 currency boost! 18kLikes! - Redeem this code for 12 hours of currency boost

- Redeem this code for 12 hours of currency boost MasterClicker - Redeem code for 60 minutes of x2 currency boost!

- Redeem code for 60 minutes of x2 currency boost! Update30ne - Redeem code for 15 minutes of x2 luck boost!

- Redeem code for 15 minutes of x2 luck boost! Hashyy - Redeem code for 60 minutes of x2 luck boost!

- Redeem code for 60 minutes of x2 luck boost! BigBoost - Redeem code for 5 minutes of x2 currency boost!

- Redeem code for 5 minutes of x2 currency boost! Trenton - Redeem code for 15 minutes of clicking

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Science Simulator?

Follow the steps listed below:

Launch the Roblox title and enter the server

Press the blue Twitter logo button located on the left-hand side of the screen

A new code redemption box will pop up

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box

Hit the "Submit" button to redeem the code right away!

You can find the claimed rewards in the Roblox Science Simulator inventory.

Poll : 0 votes