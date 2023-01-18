Roblox Science Simulator codes for January 2023: Freebies

Roblox Science Simulator is a game that has become increasingly popular over the last few years. It is a simulation game where players are tasked with researching and collecting test tubes to purchase pets and rebirths. This game requires strategy and a bit of luck to achieve the highest rank and make it to the top of the leaderboard.
Pets are a significant part of Science Simulator and can be purchased using research. Numerous types of pets are available, each with unique abilities. These pets can be used to battle other players, or they can be used to complete tasks to get rewards. Pets can also be leveled up, making them more powerful.
Rebirths are also available on Roblox Science Simulator. This allows players to start a new game and keep their research, pets, and other progress. This is a great way to start fresh and rank up quickly. However, rebirths are quite expensive and require a significant amount of research to purchase.
The most recent list of active Roblox Science Simulator codes is available below, and players can use them to get heaps of boosts. Use these gifts to take advantage of your good fortune, shiny opportunities, and financial boosts to breed more powerful creatures and establish players as the best scientists Roblox has ever seen.
List of Active codes in Roblox Science Simulator
Here is a list of all the Science Simulator codes currently working and giving away free boosts and other rewards. Players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible because they won't remain active for very long and can stop working at any time.
- EASTER - Use this code to obtain 12 hours of hatch boost
- 7000 - Use this code to obtain 12 hours of luck boost
- bird - Use this code to obtain 24 hours of shiny boost
- BLOXYS - Use this code to obtain 10 minutes of click time
- 6K - Use this code to obtain 12 hours of luck boost
- BirdToTheMoon - Use this code to obtain 12 hours of shiny boody
- Update11 - Use this code to obtain 24 hours of luck boost
- 10MillionVisits - Use this code to obtain 48 hours of luck boost
- LavaWasteland - Use this code to obtain 24 hours of shiny boost
- Cities - Use this code to obtain lots of Research
- HashBigBrain - Use this code to obtain lots of Research
- 20K - Use this code to obtain 8 hours of 2x luck boost
- ShopUpgrades - Use this code to obtain 8 hours of 2x luck boost
- Update10 - Use this code to obtain 48 hours of 2x luck boost
- Twin - Use this code to obtain 48 hours of 2x shiny boost
- 5MillionVisits! - Use this code to obtain 24 hours of luck boost
- 35kFavorites - Use this code to obtain 12 hours of shiny boost
- HYPERSPEED - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of instant clicktime rewards
- pog - Use this code to obtain a reward
- LuckyKelo - Use this code to obtain 12h of 2x luck boost
- GalacticLuck - Use this code to obtain 10 hours of x2 luck boost
- GalacticShiny - Use this code to obtain 10 hours of x2 shiny boost
- LateToTheParty - Use this code to obtain 3 hours of x2 luck boost
- FrontPage! - Use this code to obtain 10 hours of x2 luck boost
- WeHitOurGoal - Use this code to obtain 10 hours of x2 luck boost
- LetsKeepGoing - Use this code to obtain 10 hours of x2 shiny boost
- Tenrous - Use this code to obtain a reward
- Nerta - Use this code to obtain 20 minutes of x2 luck boost
- BigBoiMap - Use this code to obtain 20 minutes of shiny boost
- MysteriousMountains - Use this code to obtain a reward
- FastClicks - Use this code to obtain 10 minutes of clicking
- FreeBirth - Use this code to obtain1 free rebirth
- Wikias - Use this code to obtain 20 minutes of x2 luck boost
- WonderLand - Use this code to obtain 20 minutes of clicking
- HugeLuck - Use this code to obtain 60 minutes of x2 luck boost
List of Inactive codes in Roblox Science Simulator
The codes listed below are no longer valid in Roblox Science Simulator. Players can still attempt to redeem the codes if a certain account still has the power to do so.
- Sorry! - Use this code to obtain 20 minutes of x2 currency boost
- Nel - Use this code to obtain 10 minutes of x2 currency boost
- Joshui11HasCheese - Use this code to obtain 45 minutes of 2x shiny boost
- isightdobelucky - Use this code to obtain 45 minutes of 2x shiny boost
- AndGrowMore! - Use this code to obtain 10 hours of x2 currency boost
- ThankYou - Use this code to obtain 3 hours of x2 currency boost
- GalacticCurrency - Use this code to obtain 10 hours of x2 currency boost
- 18kLikes! - Use this code to obtain 12 hours of currency boost
- MasterClicker - Use this code to obtain 60 minutes of x2 currency boost
- Update30ne - Use this code to obtain 15 minutes of x2 luck boost
- Hashyy - Use this code to obtain 60 minutes of x2 luck boost
- BigBoost - Use this code to obtain 5 minutes of x2 currency boost
- Trenton - Use this code to obtain 15 minutes of clicking
How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Science Simulator
Following these easy procedures will allow users to use all the codes in the Roblox Science Simulator:
- Press the Twitter Bird symbol on the left side of the screen after starting the game.
- Separately enter each functional code into the text field.
- To receive your prize, click Submit.
- Enjoy your reward
Players can copy and paste the code from the above list into the relevant text box or region. This method of entering codes will be simpler and take Roblox gamers less time and effort.