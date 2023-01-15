Roblox Raging Seas codes for January 2023: Free XP, boosts, and more

Roblox is home to a variety of fighting games. Fans of One Piece, in particular, are in for a special treat. Raging Seas, developed by Shoaku Games, allows players to become powerful fighters in the world of the anime series.

You can create your own characters and build them up to be the best version of themselves as you progress through the game. Acquiring Devil Fruit will help you unlock unique skills and become a formidable fighter in the One Piece universe. As you progress, you will face off against increasingly powerful enemies, who will test your skills.

There are multiple modes for players to enjoy. In Story Mode, you can advance through the plot as one of the characters from the anime series. The game also has a number of PVP variations, including Duel, Battle Royale, and Team Match.

Roblox Raging Seas currently has many active codes that will grant you freebies and prizes, including special items. To move up the leaderboards, you can follow our step-by-step guide and avail the freebies that are bound to give you an advantage over the rest.

Utilize these Roblox Raging Seas codes to get free XP, boosts, and more in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Raging Seas

Here is a list of all the available Raging Seas codes that are rewarding players with free coins at the moment. It is important to redeem them as soon as possible because they may expire anytime without warning.

THANKSSIXKLIKES - Use this code to obtain an XP Boost.

- Use this code to obtain an XP Boost. DARKDARK - Use this code to obtain a Stat Reset.

- Use this code to obtain a Stat Reset. LIGHTLIGHT - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x XP.

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x XP. ONEMILVISITS - Use this code to obtain a Stat Reset.

- Use this code to obtain a Stat Reset. FREEMONEY - Use this code to obtain 1 million Beli.

- Use this code to obtain 1 million Beli. FIVEKLIKES - Use this code to obtain a Stat Reset.

- Use this code to obtain a Stat Reset. TENKFAVS - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x XP.

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x XP. TENKLIKES - Use this code to obtain 1 hour of 2x XP.

- Use this code to obtain 1 hour of 2x XP. DIABLE - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x XP.

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x XP. THREESWORDS - Use this code to obtain 105,000 Cash.

- Use this code to obtain 105,000 Cash. THREEKLIKES - Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset.

- Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset. THANKSFOR500K - Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset.

- Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset. SHISUI - Use this code to obtain 50,000 Beli.

- Use this code to obtain 50,000 Beli. GHOSTFRUIT - Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset.

- Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset. ONEANDAHALFK - Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset.

- Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset. TWOHUNNIDKVISITS - Use this code to obtain 20 minutes of Double XP.

- Use this code to obtain 20 minutes of Double XP. Goro - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Double XP.

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Double XP. UPDATEONE - Use this code to obtain 65,000 Cash.

- Use this code to obtain 65,000 Cash. RAIDED - Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset.

- Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset. BUDDHA - Use this code to obtain a 2x XP Boost.

- Use this code to obtain a 2x XP Boost. HUNDREDKVISITS - Use this code to obtain 75,000 Cash.

- Use this code to obtain 75,000 Cash. PawAndWado - Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset.

- Use this code to obtain a Stat Point Reset. LOLWRONGBONUS - Use this code to obtain free rewards.

- Use this code to obtain free rewards. HereYouGO - Use this code to obtain 250,000 Beli.

- Use this code to obtain 250,000 Beli. THREEHUNDREDLIKES - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x XP.

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x XP. TKxtraONTOP - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x XP.

List of inactive codes in Roblox Raging Seas

The following codes are no longer recognized by the game. Players may still try them out to check if they are redeemable for their individual account.

RELEASED - Use this code to obtain15 minutes of 2x XP.

- Use this code to obtain15 minutes of 2x XP. SorryForBugs - Use this code to obtain Stat Reset.

- Use this code to obtain Stat Reset. FreeSPRESET

FreeDOUBLE

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Raging Seas

Every code in Roblox Raging Seas can be redeemed by players using this process.

Tap the Twitter icon (Blue Bird).

To enter a code, select this box.

After entering the code, press Confirm.

If you are manually entering the codes, check them again for typos. Alternatively, you can copy and paste them to ensure that there are no mistakes.

