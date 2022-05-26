Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes (May 2022): Free coins and shards

Roblox SCP Tower Defense is a fun and amazing game created by Mashiusam in 2021. This all-genre multiplayer can be played with over 20 players connected to a single server, where players have to hire foundational men, insane SCP devices, non-hostile SCPs, or even elite MTF units to benefit in the battle against the Scarlet King and his Army.

Players have to battle in different locations as the game has tons of maps to battle in the SCP universe such as IKEA and UnLondon. The title allows gamers to obtain powerful towers with rare powers and abilities to fight against some weird, evil, and horrifying monsters.

Players will be able to earn more coins as they move ahead and level up, as these coins are used to buy new towers that improve defense strategies. Players need to earn more coins by defeating those monsters to become the best player in the world.

SCP Tower Defense was recently updated and the developers have released some new updates along with some new codes for players.

This article showcases the new, working, valid, expired, and active codes for Roblox SCP Tower Defense (May 2022), and ways to redeem them.

Roblox: SCP Tower Defense codes to redeem free rewards

New Active Codes

The SCP Tower Defense codes do not last forever, which means they will eventually expire. Hence, players should use these codes at their earliest to not miss out on the rewards and fun.

Roblox SCP Tower Defense codes are case-sensitive. Hence, they need to be typed in the exact same manner that is mentioned in the list below. Since these codes are case-sensitive, they will not work if they are entered incorrectly with typos.

Players can easily copy and paste the code to avoid any mistakes, errors, or typos. This will also take less time and effort for them as it just requires two simple steps. Players should use these codes for better performance, to make an impression on their opponents, and to have fun. Additionally, codes also increase users’ interest.

Here are the active, working, and valid codes for Roblox SCP Tower Defense (May 2022):

badges – Redeem the code for Coins & Shards (NEW)

– Redeem the code for Coins & Shards (NEW) evolution – Redeem the code for Coins & Shards

– Redeem the code for Coins & Shards maz hatter – Redeem the code for Coins & Shards

– Redeem the code for Coins & Shards ThanksFor10M – Redeem the code for Coins & Shards

– Redeem the code for Coins & Shards Red Lake – Redeem the code for Coins & Shards

– Redeem the code for Coins & Shards doctor – Redeem the code for Coins & Shards

– Redeem the code for Coins & Shards shy guy – Redeem the code for Coins & Shards

– Redeem the code for Coins & Shards RobloxReturns – Redeem the code for Coins

– Redeem the code for Coins NewJourney – Redeem the code for 500 Coins

Note: If the entered code doesn’t seem to work, players should try closing the game and re-opening it after a few seconds. Otherwise, double-check the entered code to avoid errors.

The codes might not work if the player has entered an un-updated server by chance. By performing the above trick, players can be transferred to an updated server where the code will work.

Additionally, players should always double-check if the entered code is correct and error-free.

Expired codes

Players can always have a look at these expired codes. These codes are meant to last for a long time, but they will expire sooner or later, which is why players are recommended to use the codes as soon as possible to receive more rewards in the game.

Entering an expired code will not lead to any harm to the progress of the game. The code will simply not work, and only the player's efforts will be wasted.

Here are the expired codes for Roblox SCP Tower Defense for players to have a look at:

Chaos – Redeem the code for Coins & Shards

– Redeem the code for Coins & Shards Mole Rats – Redeem the code for Coins & Shards

– Redeem the code for Coins & Shards ThanksFor5M – Redeem the code for Coins & Shards

– Redeem the code for Coins & Shards Gadgets – Redeem the code for Coins & Shards

– Redeem the code for Coins & Shards XKClass – Redeem the code for 800 Coins

– Redeem the code for 800 Coins ThanksFor3M – Redeem the code for Coins

– Redeem the code for Coins Able – Redeem the code for 75 Shards

– Redeem the code for 75 Shards ThanksFor1M – Redeem the code for 1,500 Coins & 150 Shards

– Redeem the code for 1,500 Coins & 150 Shards ThanksFor500K – Redeem the code for 1,000 Coins & 100 Shards

How to redeem a code in SCP Tower Defense?

Redeeming a code in SCP Tower Defense is a very simple task and players can do so by following the steps given below.

Here are the steps for players to redeem a code in Roblox SCP Tower Defense:

Step 1: Open Roblox on mobile, PC, or any other supported device

Step 2: Launch SCP Tower Defense

Step 3: Click on the 'Daily Rewards & Codes' button available on the screen

Step 4: Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above into the text box

Step 5: Or instead, simply copy the code from above and paste it onto the text box that says 'Enter Code.'

Step 6: Hit the 'CLAIM!' button to get the rewards

Players need to check the entered code before hitting the 'CLAIM!' button to avoid any sort of mistake or error.

