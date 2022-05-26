Roblox MeloBlox codes (May 2022): Free items and boosts

Roblox, the most famous and trending sandbox game in the gaming world, never lets its users down when it comes to gaming preferences. The platform has lots to offer to gamers of every age. Since these games are basically targeted at teenagers and young adults, it has lots of RPG games.

Roblox role-playing games (RPGs) are the most-played among the younger generation as they have an in-chat feature for gamers to communicate with other users online from across the world. The role-playing games’ main objective is to encourage gamers to socialize.

There are a ton of RPG games that are also the most played on the platform, like Adopt Me!, Brookhaven RP, Royale High, and many more. One of these RPG games is MeloBlox.

Roblox MeloBlox is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that was created in 2020. The game involves players gaining XPs and boosts, which the players can redeem from the codes.

The article further showcases the new active, working, valid, and expired codes for Roblox MeloBlox (May 2022), ways to redeem them, and some fascinating facts about the game.

Roblox: Codes to redeem free rewards in MeloBlox

New Active Codes

These codes are case-sensitive and require that they be entered in the exact same manner as listed below. If these codes are entered with errors and typos, there is a chance that the code will not work.

These codes do not last forever and will expire at any time, so players should try to use the codes at their earliest to not miss out on the fun and enjoy the exciting rewards that can be obtained from these freebies.

Here are the new active, valid, and working codes for MeloBlox (May 2022):

Melo10kLikes – Redeem the code for 30 min of +15% Damage Bonus (NEW)

– Redeem the code for 30 min of +15% Damage Bonus (NEW) Melo5kLikes – Redeem the code for a free reward

– Redeem the code for a free reward Melo200k – Redeem the code for an XP Boost for 30 mins

– Redeem the code for an XP Boost for 30 mins MeloRelease – Redeem the code for an XP Boost for 30 mins

– Redeem the code for an XP Boost for 30 mins MeloEaster – Redeem the code for 5x Easter Eggs

– Redeem the code for 5x Easter Eggs MeloHype9562 – Redeem the code for a Marshmallow Stick

Expired codes

Since these codes expire after a period of time, players should attempt to use them at their earliest. However, players are always welcome to take a look at these codes to learn about them and not waste their time typing out the expired ones.

Trying expired codes will not delete or harm any progress in the game or the saved game, as it will only lead to non-functioning of the codes and wastage of time and effort. Luckily, there are no expired codes for MeloBlox for now.

How to redeem a code in Roblox MeloBlox?

Redeeming a code in MeloBlox is not a very complex task, as players will only be required to follow the simple steps given below.

Here are the steps for players to follow in order to learn how to redeem a code in MeloBlox:

Open Roblox on your mobile, PC, or any other device

Launch MeloBlox

Select the “Shopping Cart” option available at the bottom of the screen

Scroll to the bottom of the Premium Shop menu

Tap on the “Redeem” button

Enter the desired code from the list mentioned above

Or instead copy the code from above and paste it into the text box that says “Enter Code”

Hit the “Redeem” button to claim the rewards

Re-check the entered code before hitting the “Redeem” button to avoid any sort of mistake or error.

What is MeloBlox?

Red-Fox Studios invented MeloBox, a massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), in 2020. It is a unique creation where players have to level up by defeating weird creatures and looting an end number of items.

Players can also trade in the game with other players online, and can also communicate with other gamers across the world with the help of the in-chat facility available in the game.

Gamers can create their own team and play together, or involve themselves in a team to show team spirit and unity by working together. This multiplayer game can be played with up to 14 players connected to a single server.

The game has been played by over two million gamers across the world, and has managed to gain tons of followers in the last two years. The game was recently updated.

Along with the new codes, the developers have also updated some new features like how they have renamed pets, added some more new pets and pet eggs, and many more interesting features. Readers should checkout this amazing game and use these codes to have more fun.

Edited by Saman