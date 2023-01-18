Roblox Script Fighting Ultimate Codes for January 2023: Free car 

Roblox Script Fighting Ultimate is the latest installment of the popular Roblox fight-series experience. The game brings an intense and highly customizable combat experience to players, allowing them to deploy various scripts to gain powerful abilities and skills. Whether wacky powers or devastating abilities, Script Fighting Ultimate allows players to create a unique and devastating combat style.

At its core, Script Fighting Ultimate is a fighting game that offers various weapons, characters, and environments. Players can battle one-on-one or in teams, and the game features a range of customizable settings for a unique and varied experience.

There are also weekly tournaments where users can compete for prizes, giving players more rewards to hone their skills and get the most out of each match.

Beyond combat, Script Fighting Ultimate offers a range of minigames and activities. These range from puzzle-solving to racing, allowing players a break from combat to enjoy some downtime. Additionally, the game features a leaderboard system that allows players to track their progress and compare their scores with others.

Keep an eye out for the codes in Script Fighting Ultimate since they will grant players a new car. Players must utilize these codes before they expire. So far, the developers of Script Fighting Ultimate have only distributed one valid code this year, which must be used quickly.

Utilize these Roblox Script Fighting Ultimate codes to get free car in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Script Fighting Ultimate

As of January 2023, the following Roblox Script Fighting Ultimate code is still active and will provide players with a free car. Players are encouraged to use this code before it expires:

SFUNeverDies - Use this code to obtain the Lemon Car

List of inactive codes in Roblox Script Fighting Ultimate

The code listed below is no longer valid on Script Fighting Ultimate. In the upcoming patch update, players can expect new ones, but they can still try to redeem the code to see if it is still valid for that specific account:

100KLikes - Use this code to obtain Hog Rider and Ravager

How to redeem all active codes in Script Fighting Ultimate

It is not too difficult to redeem the codes for Script Fighting Ultimate. Players can complete the steps listed below to acquire all the rewards:

On the screen's top, click the Cog icon.

Decide to use the Codes field.

Hit Enter after entering or pasting the code.

Enjoy your reward

Upon successfully completing the redemption process, players will instantly receive their rewards. Since most codes are case-sensitive, double-checking them is a good idea. To avoid typos, you can copy and paste the current codes.

