Roblox Skateman Simulator codes (February 2023): Free Boosts, Pets, and more

Developed by Frostyy Studio, Roblox Skateman Simulator allows Robloxians to embark on a skating adventure through an exciting in-game map. Players have to train hard to become legendary skaters on the game's server.

Gamers can achieve this difficult task by making use of in-game pets and purchasing a wide variety of tools to improve their skating skills. To do so, they can redeem the promo codes that have been featured in this article.

The rewards from these free redeemable codes generally include different types of Boosts and pets. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more.

Active codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator

Unfortunately, no new codes have been released by the developers yet. Interestingly, previously expired pet codes have now become active again. Hence, players are advised to redeem the pet codes before they go inactive. The active codes are as follows:

space - Redeem this code for 2x 2X Wheels Boost

mini krosno - Redeem this code for 2x Every Boost

Construction - Redeem this code for 2x 2X Rebirth Boosts

HappyHalloween - Redeem this code for 2 2x Luck Boost

Jungle - Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost

Thxfor50kGRmembers - Redeem this code for two 2x Rebirth Boosts

7KFavorites - Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost

Lab - Redeem this code for a Rebirth Boost

1000000 - Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost

Gems - Redeem this code for 2x Wheel Boost

Thxfor30kGRmembers - Redeem this code for 2x Rebirth Boost

Russo - Redeem this code for a Russo pet

ThxFor25kGRMembers - Redeem this code for a Luck Boost

autumn - Redeem this code for a Boost

thxfor2Klikes - Redeem this code for a Boost

500KVisits - Redeem this code for a Boost

Pirate - Redeem this code for a 2x Rebirths Boost

Cave - Redeem this code for a 2x Wheels Boost

100KVisits - Redeem this code for a 2x Wheels Boost

3KFavorites - Redeem this code for a 2x Rebirths Boost

ThxFor1KLikes - Redeem this code for a 2x Luck Boost

EngieGang - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws

Pikselow - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels

Sokolyt - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Luck

Szymixon - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws

Wampiks - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels

Liponek - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Luck

Lukiyt - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws

Release - Redeem this code for Boosts x2 Wheels

500Favorites - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels

2KFavorites - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels

50KVisits - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels

Pet codes

Brot - Redeem this code for Brot Pet

Roksek - Redeem this code for Roksek Pet

DawFix - Redeem this code for DawFix Pet

Holix - Redeem this code for Holix Pet

Pedro - Redeem this code for Pedro Pet

Juniorsky - Redeem this code for Juniorsky Pet

Exdar - Redeem this code for Exdar Pet

Olopomidoro - Redeem this code for Olopomidoro Pet

Adamko - Redeem this code for Adamko Pet

Inactive codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator

Fortunately, there are no expired codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator. Adding onto the good news, players can expect a fresh set of codes to arrive after the patch update release.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator

Follow the simple steps listed below to obtain free rewards in this Roblox game within a few minutes:

Launch the title and get into the server.

You must now click on the blue-themed Shop option right next to the Rebirth button.

A interface named Shop will be displayed

The code redemption box titled Codes can be seen inside the Shop interface

You can copy an active code from the list provided above and paste it into the 'Enter Code...' text box

Click on the green Redeem button to redeem that Roblox code

Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive, so you must avoid making any typographical errors during the redemption process.

