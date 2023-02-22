Roblox Skateman Simulator codes (February 2023): Free Boosts, Pets, and more

Developed by Frostyy Studio, Roblox Skateman Simulator allows Robloxians to embark on a skating adventure through an exciting in-game map. Players have to train hard to become legendary skaters on the game's server.
Gamers can achieve this difficult task by making use of in-game pets and purchasing a wide variety of tools to improve their skating skills. To do so, they can redeem the promo codes that have been featured in this article.
The rewards from these free redeemable codes generally include different types of Boosts and pets. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more.
Active codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator
Unfortunately, no new codes have been released by the developers yet. Interestingly, previously expired pet codes have now become active again. Hence, players are advised to redeem the pet codes before they go inactive. The active codes are as follows:
- space - Redeem this code for 2x 2X Wheels Boost
- mini krosno - Redeem this code for 2x Every Boost
- Construction - Redeem this code for 2x 2X Rebirth Boosts
- HappyHalloween - Redeem this code for 2 2x Luck Boost
- Jungle - Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost
- Thxfor50kGRmembers - Redeem this code for two 2x Rebirth Boosts
- 7KFavorites - Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost
- Lab - Redeem this code for a Rebirth Boost
- 1000000 - Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost
- Gems - Redeem this code for 2x Wheel Boost
- Thxfor30kGRmembers - Redeem this code for 2x Rebirth Boost
- Russo - Redeem this code for a Russo pet
- ThxFor25kGRMembers - Redeem this code for a Luck Boost
- autumn - Redeem this code for a Boost
- thxfor2Klikes - Redeem this code for a Boost
- 500KVisits - Redeem this code for a Boost
- Pirate - Redeem this code for a 2x Rebirths Boost
- Cave - Redeem this code for a 2x Wheels Boost
- 100KVisits - Redeem this code for a 2x Wheels Boost
- 3KFavorites - Redeem this code for a 2x Rebirths Boost
- ThxFor1KLikes - Redeem this code for a 2x Luck Boost
- EngieGang - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws
- Pikselow - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
- Sokolyt - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Luck
- Szymixon - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws
- Wampiks - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
- Liponek - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Luck
- Lukiyt - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws
- Release - Redeem this code for Boosts x2 Wheels
- 500Favorites - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
- 2KFavorites - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
- 50KVisits - Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
Pet codes
- Brot - Redeem this code for Brot Pet
- Roksek - Redeem this code for Roksek Pet
- DawFix - Redeem this code for DawFix Pet
- Holix - Redeem this code for Holix Pet
- Pedro - Redeem this code for Pedro Pet
- Juniorsky - Redeem this code for Juniorsky Pet
- Exdar - Redeem this code for Exdar Pet
- Olopomidoro - Redeem this code for Olopomidoro Pet
- Adamko - Redeem this code for Adamko Pet
Inactive codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator
Fortunately, there are no expired codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator. Adding onto the good news, players can expect a fresh set of codes to arrive after the patch update release.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator
Follow the simple steps listed below to obtain free rewards in this Roblox game within a few minutes:
- Launch the title and get into the server.
- You must now click on the blue-themed Shop option right next to the Rebirth button.
- A interface named Shop will be displayed
- The code redemption box titled Codes can be seen inside the Shop interface
- You can copy an active code from the list provided above and paste it into the 'Enter Code...' text box
- Click on the green Redeem button to redeem that Roblox code
Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive, so you must avoid making any typographical errors during the redemption process.