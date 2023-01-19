Roblox Skateman Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Boosts and Pets 

Roblox Metaverse has a myriad of sports-based titles on its gaming platform. Skateman Simulator is one such title where the gameplay revolves around skateboarding.
Players must become elite skateboarders by performing stunts, unlocking new venues, and earning Wheels (in-game currency). Instead of grinding for hours to earn in-game money, players can redeem the codes provided in this article for instant freebies.
These codes offer free boosters, rebirths, and pets that can help players become the finest skateboarders. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the active codes.
Active codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator
The following are the active Roblox codes:
- space—Redeem this code for 2x 2X Wheels Boost (Latest code)
- mini krosno—Redeem this code for 2x Every Boost
- Construction—Redeem this code for 2x 2X Rebirth Boosts
- HappyHalloween—Redeem this code for 2 2x Luck Boost
- Jungle—Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost
- Thxfor50kGRmembers—Redeem this code for two 2x Rebirth Boosts
- 7KFavorites—Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost
- Lab—Redeem this code for a Rebirth Boost
- 1000000—Redeem this code for 2x Luck Boost
- Gems—Redeem this code for 2x Wheel Boost
- Thxfor30kGRmembers—Redeem this code for 2x Rebirth Boost
- Russo—Redeem this code for a Russo pet
- ThxFor25kGRMembers—Redeem this code for a Luck Boost
- autumn—Redeem this code for a Boost
- thxfor2Klikes—Redeem this code for a Boost
- 500KVisits—Redeem this code for a Boost
- Pirate—Redeem this code for a 2x Rebirths Boost
- Cave—Redeem this code for a 2x Wheels Boost
- 100KVisits—Redeem this code for a 2x Wheels Boost
- 3KFavorites—Redeem this code for a 2x Rebirths Boost
- ThxFor1KLikes—Redeem this code for a 2x Luck Boost
- EngieGang—Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws
- Pikselow—Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
- Sokolyt—Redeem this code for Boost x2 Luck
- Szymixon—Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws
- Wampiks—Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
- Liponek—Redeem this code for Boost x2 Luck
- Lukiyt—Redeem this code for Boost x2 Screws
- Release—Redeem this code for Boosts x2 Wheels
- 500Favorites—Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
- 2KFavorites—Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
- 50KVisits—Redeem this code for Boost x2 Wheels
Users are urged to redeem the active codes as soon as possible, as the old active codes will expire soon.
Inactive codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator
The following are the expired codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator:
- Brot—This code was redeemable for Brot Pet
- Roksek—This code was redeemable for Roksek Pet
- DawFix—This code was redeemable for DawFix Pet
- Holix—This code was redeemable for Holix Pet
- Pedro—This code was redeemable for Pedro Pet
- Juniorsky—This code was redeemable for Juniorsky Pet
- Exdar—This code was redeemable for Exdar Pet
- Olopomidoro—This code was redeemable for Olopomidoro Pet
- Adamko—This code was redeemable for Adamko Pet
Users can get lucky with these inactive codes in case some of them are still valid for their particular accounts.
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Skateman Simulator?
Players can easily redeem the active codes within a few minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:
- Start the title and enter the server.
- Once inside the game's server, press the blue-colored "Shop" button situated right next to the "Rebirth" button.
- A new UI titled "Shop" will pop up on the screen
- Players can find the code redemption box window titled "Codes" inside the UI
- Now, users can copy the desired code from the active list above and paste it into the small blue text box that states "Enter Code...."
- Make sure to hit the green "Redeem" button to activate the Roblox code instantly!
The claimed boosters will be added to the players' in-game inventories.