Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator codes (December 2022)

Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator codes can be redeemed for different boosts that are extremely useful for players. In the beginning, everyone will start extremely slow and work hard to achieve the speed of light if they do not use codes. Some can also be redeemed for many rewards and Chao that will help one get better slowly.

Sonic Speed Simulator was created when SEGA and Roblox collaborated to bring Sonic the Hedgehog into the metaverse. Players need to keep running in the game to become faster. They can run against other users to earn extra rewards and unlock new worlds to go on incredible adventures. It is currently hosting an event to promote Netflix's Sonic Prime.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

Working codes in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

The active codes have been mentioned below:

1morefanpt1 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free Chao

1morefanpt2 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free Chao

25k - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

40kThankYou - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

Amazing35 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

forthefans - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a free Chao

Hooray50k - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 30 minute Speed boost

thankyouchao - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Gratitude Chao

thumbsup - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Bloxian Chao

The detailed steps to redeem the free code are mentioned further in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

Players can save time by checking this list to redeem only the active ones. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

20k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a boost

30kThankYou - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

aamazing35 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

Hooray40k - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 30 minute Speed boost

RIDERS - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive the Sonic Riders Skin

soniccentral - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive the Amy Chao

thankyverymuchouchao - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a Gratitude Chao

thumbsupp - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive a Bloxian Chao

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes:

Open the Roblox platform and log in using your username and password.

Search for Sonic Speed Simulator once logged in.

Click on the game's thumbnail to open its home page.

From there, you can launch the game. The process is the same on the website or the desktop app.

Allow the game to fully load. Once done, stay in the lobby area.

Click on the shop button at the bottom of the screen. This should trigger a pop-up window to appear.

Copy and paste the code from the active list into the text box.

Finally, press the redeem button to complete the process.

Players must restart the game and try again if the active code does not go through on the first attempt.

Poll : 0 votes