Roblox Squid Game codes (January 2023): Free Cash, Skins, and more 

Roblox Squid Game is based on the popular Korean-based Netflix drama of the same name. Players can take on the trademark challenges of Squid Game set in a Roblox environment.

Winners will receive in-game resources in the forms of Souls and Cash. One can use their in-game money to purchase an assortment of tools, skins, and boosts. Instead of spending Robux to buy these mentioned items, players can redeem promo codes.

The active codes featured in this article are pretty simple to redeem and offer a variety of skins, money, and crates. New players can use the freebies to enhance their gameplay.

Active codes in Roblox Squid Game

2023 - Redeem this code for 2023 Skin (New)

- Redeem this code for 2023 Skin (New) PewDiePie - Redeem this code for a PewDiePie Bat Skin

- Redeem this code for a PewDiePie Bat Skin 1Billion - Redeem this code for an exclusive Bat Skin

- Redeem this code for an exclusive Bat Skin 700kLikes - Redeem this code for 3 Pushes

- Redeem this code for 3 Pushes treat - Redeem this code for 25 Souls

- Redeem this code for 25 Souls Squidoween - Redeem this code for the Squid Widow skin

- Redeem this code for the Squid Widow skin Update - Redeem this code for 1 Revive

- Redeem this code for 1 Revive LikesLikesLikes - Redeem this code for Cash

- Redeem this code for Cash 350kLikes - Redeem this code for 25 Souls

- Redeem this code for 25 Souls RobloxUp - Redeem this code for 500 Cash

- Redeem this code for 500 Cash TonsOfLikes - Redeem this code for 250 Cash

- Redeem this code for 250 Cash RBBattles - Redeem this code for 250 Cash

- Redeem this code for 250 Cash EvenMoreLikes - Redeem this code for Casual Colors Crate

Players are urged to redeem the active codes in Roblox Squid Game as soon as possible, as they can expire soon. The skins obtained from the codes are exclusive, so players must redeem them before activating other codes.

Gamers can use the free cash from the codes to purchase enhancements, crates, powerups, and many more in the in-game store.

Inactive codes in Roblox Squid Game

Unfortunately, a handful of cash and skin codes have gone inactive. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming updates and special events.

FloodEscape - This code was redeemable for 250 Cash

- This code was redeemable for 250 Cash 250kEpicness - This code was redeemable for Epic Bat Skin

- This code was redeemable for Epic Bat Skin 5kFollowers - This code was redeemable for 5 Souls

- This code was redeemable for 5 Souls 100MillionVisits! - This code was redeemable for the 100m Skin

- This code was redeemable for the 100m Skin 100kMembers? - This code was redeemable for a reward

- This code was redeemable for a reward ThanksPewDiePie - This code was redeemable for 500 Cash

- This code was redeemable for 500 Cash LotsOfStuff - This code was redeemable for 500 Cash

- This code was redeemable for 500 Cash 30kMembers - This code was redeemable for 250 Cash

- This code was redeemable for 250 Cash LotsOfPlayers - This code was redeemable for 300 Cash

- This code was redeemable for 300 Cash Marbles - This code was redeemable for 100 Cash

- This code was redeemable for 100 Cash LotsOfLikes! - This code was redeemable for 250 Cash

- This code was redeemable for 250 Cash FrontPage! - This code was redeemable for 200 Cash

Redeeming active codes on Roblox Squid Game

The codes in Roblox Squid Game can easily be redeemed. All players have to do is follow these simple steps.

Launch the Roblox title and get into the server.

Press the green-themed CODE button on the screen's left-hand side.

A new green code redemption box will appear on the screen.

Now, players can copy the required code from our active list above and paste it into the small white text box that says [CODE HERE]

Hit the blue Confirm option to activate the code right away.

The redeemed coins will be added to the players' in-game treasuries, while the claimed skins can be found in their in-game inventory.

Should one purchase the Elite Pass in Roblox Squid Game?

Features

VIP: Players can access different colors in the chat box - Price: 400 Robux

x2 Cash: Receive a 2x income boost - Price: 500 Robux

Flashlight: Use a white torch light during Intermission Nights or whenever the lights go out in the dorm - Price: 150 Robux

+2 Marbles: They can use two additional marbles during the Marbles Game - Price: 100 Robux

x2 Guard Chance: Increases the chance of playing as guards. - Price: 250 Robux

100% Guard Chance: Players can play as guards every round. - Price: 3,500 Robux

5x Voting Power: Cast five more votes - Price: 60 Robux

Players can win matches with the help of the Elite Pass, as it provides them with special perks and benefits. So, it's definitely worth the purchase.

