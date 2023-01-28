Roblox Starving Artists codes (February 2023)

Roblox Starving Artists is a simple game, but it's popular because it's one of the few games on the platform where players can earn real money in the form of Robux. There's no fraud involved, and it's a legit way to earn money.

The game is all about making art or avatar clothing that other players will buy. The art piece needs to stand out.

To buy any piece of art or avatar clothing, players need to play the 'starving artist' in Robux. The art piece or the clothing gets transferred to the buyer's account.

While the game sounds extremely easy, there's competition from a lot of players who create thousands of art pieces and clothing.

One needs to make their piece stand out using frames and other features. Here are some codes that players can use to get a head start on some free rewards.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Starving Artists

Active codes in Roblox Starving Artists

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

100million - This active code can be redeemed in the game for ArtCoins

art300 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 300 ArtCoins

artcoin100 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 00 ArtCoins

artcoin10000 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 10 ArtCoins

bobux - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 ArtCoins

brush250 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for ArtCoins

christmas - This active code can be redeemed in the game for ArtCoins

colors300 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 300 ArtCoins

easterart - This active code can be redeemed in the game for ArtCoins

fartist - This active code can be redeemed in the game for ArtCoins

frankenpablo - This active code can be redeemed in the game for ArtCoins

hallowart - This active code can be redeemed in the game for ArtCoins

monalisa200 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for ArtCoins

pablo250 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 ArtCoins

pablo300 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 300 ArtCoins

paintbrush250 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 ArtCoins

picasso250 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 250 ArtCoins

pixelart - This active code can be redeemed in the game for ArtCoins

starving - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 100 ArtCoins

starvingart - This active code can be redeemed in the game for ArtCoins

tipjar - This active code can be redeemed in the game for ArtCoins

Redeeming these active codes is no sweat. Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Starving Artists

If players see this code, they can move on to the next one and save time:

aprilartist - This inactive code was redeemed in game for several hundred Art Coins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Starving Artists?

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Log in to the Roblox website or the desktop app.

Locate and launch the game. There's no need to log in here.

The game will take a few seconds to load. This is common for all games on the platform.

Once the game is loaded, the avatar will be summoned to the lobby. Locate the Twitter button on the side of the screen and click on it.

As soon as you click on it, a pop-up window should appear.

Enter the code exactly as it appears in the text box. Ensure that there are no spaces as well.

Finally, you can click on the submit button to complete the process.

Players may type in the codes as well, but that leaves them vulnerable to errors. Copying and pasting them is the best way to proceed.

