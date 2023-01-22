Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2 codes for January 2023: Free gold, gems, and more

Created by Hotpot Studio, Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2 is a mining game that allows players to drive around in a mining tractor equipped with a large drum. While driving around, they must grind up various objects to find valuable resources.

Money earned from selling these materials can then be utilized to enhance mining equipment and open up new worlds and locations.

The game features various worlds to explore, each with unique resources, objects, and challenges. One can upgrade their miners with different upgrades, such as increased speed, improved fuel efficiency, and more. The game also features leaderboards that track the progress of top players.

The main objective of Stone Miner Simulator 2 is to collect as much gold as possible by grinding down stones. Players can use the gold they earn to purchase upgrades and progress through the game. It also features various powerups and tools that help increase the amount of gold.

Players can get bonuses and free gold by using codes. Each one has an expiration date, so be careful to utilize them as soon as possible. To help them acquire the necessary items and more in Stone Miner Simulator 2, we have gathered a list of the available codes.

Utilize Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2 codes to get free gold, gems, and more in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2

As of January 2023, the following Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2 codes are still active and will provide free boosts, gems, and more. Players are urged to use the codes as soon as possible, as they can expire without warning.

riwq49 - Use this code to obtain 125 Gems and 10 minutes 2x Luck Boost

uqrz5j - Use this code to obtain 250 Gems and 20 minutes 2x Luck Boost

2wxxgf - Use this code to obtain 3 Rare Crystals

yhikol - Use this code to obtain 2 Epic Crystals

huyujk - Use this code to obtain 1 Legendary Crystal

aoisyh - Use this code to obtain 2 Rare Crystals and 1 Epic Crystal

hujikj - Use this code to obtain 20 minutes of Luck Boost

uqhdjs - Use this code to obtain 1,48k Gold and 25 Gems

hotpot_old - Use this code to obtain 30 Gems

- Use this code to obtain 30 Gems hotpot - Use this code to obtain 1.48K Gold

List of inactive codes in Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2

The codes listed below are no longer valid for use with Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2. Players may still try to redeem them to make sure.

stoneminer - Use this code to obtain rewards

joingroup - Use this code to obtain rewards

cqimfvkm - Use this code to obtain rewards

wyvxufgb - Use this code to obtain rewards

qkgkvzos - Use this code to obtain rewards

dlwdlvse - Use this code to obtain rewards

WelcomeHotpot - Use this code to obtain rewards

cpaofpmt - Use this code to obtain rewards

cscuusru v - Use this code to obtain rewards

aaaryzxh - Use this code to obtain rewards

qeknhhmu - Use this code to obtain rewards

- Use this code to obtain rewards hotpotbetter - Use this code to obtain three 20-minute boosts

How to use all the active codes in Roblox Stone Miner Simulator 2

It is not difficult to redeem the game's codes. Players can complete the steps listed below to acquire all the rewards:

Click the Settings option on the right side of the screen.

To enter a code, select this box.

Enter the code, then click Redeem.

Enjoy your reward

Once one presses the enter key, they will start receiving the goodies. It is advisable to double-verify the codes before pressing the "Enter" button, as they are frequently case-sensitive.

