Roblox Super Treehouse Tycoon codes for January 2023: Free cash

Roblox Super Treehouse Tycoon is a simulator game that allows players to create their own custom treehouse. The game is set in a world of bees and honey, with players collecting both to craft upgrades for their treehouse. As they progress, they’ll be able to add a bunch of extra features to their treehouse, such as furniture, decorations, and even pets.

Players start by choosing the type of treehouse they want to build, from a simple one-room treehouse to an extravagant five-story one. They will then embark on their journey to collect bees and honey, which can be traded for upgrades to their treehouse. As players progress, they’ll be able to expand their treehouse, adding more rooms, furnishings, and decorations.

The game also features a robust online multiplayer mode, allowing players to team up with friends and build the treehouse of their dreams. They can work together to build the treehouse faster and make it even more impressive. The game also allows players to customize their treehouse with their own unique decorations and furniture, adding a personal touch to their creation.

A comprehensive list of all active Super Treehouse Tycoon codes can be found in this article. The codes will provide cash to Robloxians that can be used to purchase the necessary equipment to build the best treehouse in the Metaverse.

Utilize these Roblox Super Treehouse Tycoon codes to get free cash in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Super Treehouse Tycoon

There is just one code for Super Treehouse Tycoon that is currently functional. Players will get free cash when they use the code. They are urged to utilize the code as soon as possible because it can expire at any point.

40MILLION - Use this code to obtain 4,000 cash

List of inactive codes in Roblox Super Treehouse Tycoon

As of the new year, there is only one expired code that would provide honey upon redemption. Though the code has been declared inactive, some accounts may still be eligible for the reward and may use the code.

TREEHOUSE2 - Use this code to obtain 5,000 honey

How to use active codes in Super Treehouse Tycoon

Redeeming codes is a simple process in Roblox Super Treehouse Tycoon. The steps listed below can be used by players to redeem Super Treehouse codes and obtain the rewards they are linked to:

Launch the game.

Click on the Twitter Bird button icon that can be found on the right of the screen, close to the Bee Shop button.

Each working code should be copied and pasted independently into the text box.

To redeem your complimentary reward, hit Enter.

Enjoy your reward.

Once promo codes are redeemed, players will receive their benefits immediately. It's important to double-check the code before submitting, as Roblox codes are often case-sensitive. Players can copy and paste the codes from the list during the redemption process to avoid any errors.

Poll : 0 votes