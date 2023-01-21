Roblox Rainbow Friends Race codes for January 2023: Free wins

Roblox Rainbow Friends Race is a thrilling experience that has been developed by Crazay Clickers for the Roblox platform. Players take part in fast-paced races against one another to gain speed, win rewards, and purchase pets from Rainbow Friends. The game has become a hit with Roblox players of all ages, and it’s easy to see why.

In the game, players have to keep clicking fast to gain speed in races. As they race and win, they will gain currency that can be used to purchase pets from Rainbow Friends. The pets they purchase will help them increase their speed and earn even more currency. The aim of the game is to reach the top of the leaderboards.

Before the race begins, players must click as fast as they can for 10 seconds. This is important to gain an advantage over other racers and get a head start. During the race, players must click rapidly to move their pet along the track and pass different milestones. As they pass each milestone, they will be awarded race wins, which can be spent in the starting area between races.

Players can check the leaderboards after the race to see how they performed in comparison to their competitors. They can also view their own stats and records to see how they can improve their performance in future races.

Wins can be acquired by entering the Rainbow Friends Race codes listed below. This is the currency in the game and can be used to purchase pets. The base speed of the character is increased by pets, and these can later be combined to create even better ones.

Use this Roblox Rainbow Friends Race code to get free wins in January 2023

List of active codes in Rainbow Friends Race

The following Roblox Rainbow Friends Race code is still valid as of January 2023 and will award participants with free wins.

release - Use this code to obtain 25 wins

List of inactive codes in Rainbow Friends Race

As of January 2023, there aren't any inactive codes in Roblox Rainbow Friends Race. Players should use all of the active codes as soon as possible before they expire.

How to redeem active codes in Rainbow Friends Race

You can easily complete the steps listed below to acquire all the rewards from redeem codes:

Start Roblox's Rainbow Friends Race.

Click the blue Twitter bird button on the right side of the screen.

Enter the code in the grey box of the pop-up window exactly as it appears on the list.

Click the green Redeem button to claim the reward.

Since there is no expiration date listed for the codes, it is impossible to predict when a code will stop functioning. However, any redeemed credits or prizes will remain in your account even after the code expires.

