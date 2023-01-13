Roblox Fat Simulator codes for January 2023: Free pets and boosts

Roblox's Fat Simulator is an entertaining experience that was released in August 2019. It allows players to become virtually overweight as they eat their way through a variety of tasty foods.

In it, characters start out at a regular weight and must use their in-game money to buy meals. As they consume food, their weight increases, granting them access to additional outfits and character-customizations.

The goal of the game is to become as large as possible. Players can challenge each other and compete to see who can become the biggest and baddest large person in the game.

As they gain weight, they will also gain access to new abilities and power-ups that can be used to increase their size even further. As players progress, they will also be able to unlock exclusive items that can be used to further customize their characters.

The most recent list of codes that you can use to get free boosts and other goodies in the game is available on our Roblox Fat Simulator Codes page. These codes will significantly help players regardless of how long they've been playing Fat Simulator.

Utilize these Roblox Fat Simulator codes to get free pets and boosts in January 2023

As of January 2023, the following Roblox Fat Simulator codes are still active and will provide players with free pets and boosts. You are encouraged to use the codes as soon as possible because they might expire without warning.

List of Active codes in Roblox Fat Simulator:

expexpexpevil - Use this code to obtain Evil Angel Pet

- Use this code to obtain Evil Angel Pet fatty220 - Use this code to obtain 2x Boost

List of Inactive codes in Fat Simulator

Sadly, the codes listed below are no longer valid on Fat Simulator. In the upcoming patch update, players can expect new codes. However, they can still try to redeem the codes below to see if any of them are still valid for that specific account:

release

Newgame

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Fat Simulator

The game's codes can be redeemed without much difficulty. To earn all the benefits with no effort, players simply have to follow the procedure below:

Press the Bird icon in the game on the left side of the display.

Enter the code exactly as it appears in the "Empty" box.

Click the Redeem button.

Enjoy your reward.

Searching for these codes might be time-consuming, and you run the risk of missing out in case some of these codes expire. We look for new ones every day, and we'll update the list as soon as possible.

