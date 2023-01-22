Roblox Superhero Simulator codes for January 2023: Free pets

Roblox Superhero Simulator is an ideal game for anyone who enjoys epic battles, acquiring strong pets, and exploring challenging landscapes. Created by Small World Games Group, it is the ideal mashup of pet collections, battles, and adventures.

One will be clicking their way to money and collecting their preferred superheroes as pets that will aid them in overcoming formidable foes.

Players start out as rookie heroes trying to make a name for themselves in the world of heroes. They must battle through waves of enemies and eventually reach the top of the leaderboards. They unlock new worlds and discover powerful items and allies to help in their quest for glory.

Robloxians will be able to collect over 50 superheroes as pets, who will help them battle powerful enemies. As they progress through the game, they can unlock new worlds. Superhero Simulator also features a currency system, allowing players to purchase new heroes and items.

The Roblox codes listed below provide extra pets that will assist in completing the initial objectives. We have compiled a list of active and inactive codes that should be redeemed promptly, as they can expire without notice.

Utilize these Roblox Superhero Simulator codes to get free pets in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Superhero Simulator

Here is a list of all the Super Hero Simulator Pets currently working and giving away free coins. Players are urged to redeem these as soon as possible, as they can expire without notice:

FROST - Use this code to obtain a free Frost Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Frost Pet. GOLDEN - Use this code to obtain a free Golden Dragon Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Golden Dragon Pet LEON - Use this code to obtain a free pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free pet. SPIKE - Use this code to obtain a free pet.

List of inactive codes in Roblox Superhero Simulator

The below-mentioned codes do not work for Roblox Superhero Simulator anymore. However, Robloxians can still try to redeem them if a particular account allows it.

SWORDS - Use this code to obtain a free Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Pet. TOFUU - Use this code to obtain a free Tofuu Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Tofuu Pet. T-REX - Use this code to obtain a free T-Rex Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free T-Rex Pet. UFO - Use this code to obtain a free Ufo Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Ufo Pet UFOPET - Use this code to obtain a free Ufo Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Ufo Pet. VIP PET - Use this code to obtain Vip Omega Bull Pet.

- Use this code to obtain Vip Omega Bull Pet. VIPFREE - Use this code to obtain a free Vip Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Vip Pet. NARUTO3 - Use this code to obtain a free Shinobi Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Shinobi Pet. NEondragON - Use this code to obtain a free Golden Dragon Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Golden Dragon Pet PAPYRUS - Use this code to obtain a free pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free pet. PHANTOM - Use this code to obtain a free Phantom Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Phantom Pet PICKLERICK - Use this code to obtain a free Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Pet. PVP - Use this code to obtain a free Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Pet RUBYDRAGON - Use this code to obtain a free Ruby Dragon Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Ruby Dragon Pet RUBYPET - Use this code to obtain the Tiny Demon Pet.

- Use this code to obtain the Tiny Demon Pet. RUSSO - Use this code to obtain a free Russo Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Russo Pet. SANS - Use this code to obtain a free pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free pet. SHADOWDRAGON - Use this code to obtain a free Shadow Dragon Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Shadow Dragon Pet SHARD - Use this code to obtain a free pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free pet. SHINOBI - Use this code to obtain a free Shinobi Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Shinobi Pet. SILVERPET - Use this code to obtain a free Silver Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Silver Pet. SOULDRAGON - Use this code to obtain a free Soul Dragon Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Soul Dragon Pet GOLDENDRAGON - Use this code to obtain a free Golden Dragon Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Golden Dragon Pet GOLDENDRAGON2 - Use this code to obtain a free Golden Dragon Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Golden Dragon Pet HALLOWEEN - Use this code to obtain 100 candy.

- Use this code to obtain 100 candy. HULK - Use this code to obtain a free Hulk Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Hulk Pet HYDRA - Use this code to obtain a free Hydra Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Hydra Pet IMPOSTER - Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet. LAVADRAGON - Use this code to obtain a free Lava Dragon Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Lava Dragon Pet LEGOPET - Use this code to obtain exclusive free pet.

- Use this code to obtain exclusive free pet. 5MVISIT - Use this code to obtain a free Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Pet AMONGUS10 - Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet AMONGUS11 - Use this code to obtain a free Aquaman Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Aquaman Pet. AMONGUS2 - Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet. AMONGUS3 - Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet. AMONGUS4 - Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet. AMONGUS7 - Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet AMONGUS9 - Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet AMONGUSS - Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet. ANIMEPET - Use this code to obtain a free Anime Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Anime Pet. AQUAMAN - Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Among Us Pet ASRIEL - Use this code to obtain a free pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free pet. BEN10 - Use this code to obtain a free pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free pet. CREWMATES - Use this code to obtain a free Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Pet. DIAMOND DRAGON - Use this code to obtain a free Diamond Dragon Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Diamond Dragon Pet DOMINUS - Use this code to obtain a free Dominus Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Dominus Pet DRAKE - Use this code to obtain a free pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free pet. EVENT - Use this code to obtain 10M clicks and 10M gems.

- Use this code to obtain 10M clicks and 10M gems. FOURARMS - Use this code to obtain a free pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free pet. FREEPOGGY - Use this code to obtain a free Piggy Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free Piggy Pet. FRISK - Use this code to obtain a free pet.

- Use this code to obtain a free pet. DENIS - Use this code to obtain 40,000 coins.

- Use this code to obtain 40,000 coins. GROOT - Use this code to obtain 10,000 coins.

- Use this code to obtain 10,000 coins. JOKER - Use this code to obtain 8,000 coins.

- Use this code to obtain 8,000 coins. LAUNCH - Use this code to obtain 1000 coins.

- Use this code to obtain 1000 coins. SPIDERPIG - Use this code to obtain 1,000 coins.

- Use this code to obtain 1,000 coins. THANOS - Use this code to obtain 5,000 coins.

How to use all the active codes in Roblox Superhero Simulator

All the codes in the Roblox Superhero Simulator can be redeemed by following these easy steps:

Launch Roblox's Super Hero Simulator.

On the left side of the screen, select the Menu button.

To claim incentives, click on Codes and enter the codes listed above.

Enjoy your reward.

As soon as a player presses the enter key, they start getting their benefits. It is advisable to double-verify the Superhero Simulator codes before pressing the "Enter" button, as they are frequently case-sensitive. Players should copy and paste the active ones listed above to avoid typos.

