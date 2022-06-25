Roblox Survive the Killer codes (June 2022) 

The Roblox metaverse is no stranger to survival-horror games. Survive the Killer, a game based on the classic Friday the 13th franchise, aims to immerse players in the iconic Roblox setting. This title also has a tendency to accelerate players' adrenaline levels when they're playing as survivors.

One lucky player who gets to hunt down other players is designated as the killer. With this killer at their heels, players must do everything possible to survive till the timer runs out or be murdered.

The official description given for the roles reads:

🏃Survivors: Hide from the killer, save your teammates, and escape together! 🔪Killer: Kill as many players as you can before they escape or time runs out! 🔥PREMIUM Benefits: Free limited knife, more daily rewards, access to premium-exclusive items in the shop, and the ability to trade premium items!

In Roblox Survive The Killer, players can participate in a variety of maps, each with its own set of features. There are eleven playable maps, and they are:

Happy Neighborhood

Water Treatment Facility

Willow Marsh

Fair Grounds

Darkwood Asylum

Space Lab

Night School

Papa Roni's Pizzeria

Skate Zone

Scary Gary's Academy

Haunted Mansion

Similar to many other Roblox titles out there, this one, too, has a range of codes that can be redeemed to get exclusive rewards. Here are the active and inactive codes for this game for the month of June.

Roblox Survive the Killer codes for players to obtain exclusive items for free

Active codes

Unfortunately, there are no active codes available as of right now. Codes are released regularly by the developers, so expect new ones at any time.

Inactive codes

Sadly, expired codes are rich in number:

900M – Receive the 900M Slycer with this code

SANTA – Receive the Santa Hat Slycer with this code

HAPPYNEWYEAR – Receive the 2022 New Year Slycer with this code



CUPID2022 – Receive the Flowery Facade slycer with this code

STK2YEARS – Receive the 2 Year Birthday slycer with this code

HALLOWVEMBER – Receive the Halloween Crate with this code

800M – Receive the 800M Slycer with this code

jumpbug – Receive the Jumping Bug Knife with this code

700M : Receive the 700M Slycer with this code

PRIDE : Receive the 700M Slycer with this code

PRIDE : Receive a knife with this code

LUCKY2021 : Receive a free Lucky Carver knife

CUPID2021 : Receive a free knife

HAPPYHOLIDAYS : Receive a free knife

SPOOKY2020 : Receive the Halloween knife

FULLMOON : Receive the Burlap Brute's Chainsaw

CHEESE : Receive the Cheeseworth's Knife

SAWBLADE : Receive the Sawblade's Jigsaw

ThatsAlotOfvisits : Receive the 200M visits Knife

whatsthecode : Receive the 300K Knife

DEVIOUS : Receive the Devious Dagger Knife

KILLERCRAZE : Receive the Happy's Circus Knife

CHUCKY : Receive the Chucky's Rattle knife

SPOON : Receive the spoon knife

MASHEDPOTATOES : Receive the Purple Pinstripe Knife

TRADINGWHEN : Receive the Sunlit Glass Knife

CRATESSOON : Receive the Patched Knife

TEST : secret Test Knife (black & pink knife)

5million : Receive 100 Coins, 50 Xp

Desync – Receive freebies

– Receive freebies LUCKY2022 – Receive the Cookie Cutter Slycer

Getting new codes and more news about Roblox Survive the Killer

Players must make sure to follow the devs on Twitter at @Dued1 Roblox, @Dev AnthonyRBX, and @RBXZach for new codes and exclusive information. They should also follow @naruto_editscom, the official Twitter handle of the developers' studio. Follow @naruto editscom, the studio's official Twitter handle. If players win the quiz conducted by the game's studio on Twitter, then they can earn in-game rewards.

Players can join the official Discord server for more content and new codes; joining a Discord server can also help them interact with other players and learn a trick or two in Roblox Survive the Killer.

