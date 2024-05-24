Roblox The Classic Event Guide

Roblox The Classic Event is finally here and players are exploring the various experiences and quests that it offers. With a plethora of options and missions, it can be slightly overwhelming to explore every nook and cranny of the game. Nevertheless, it is recommended to complete the necessary quests and collect all the items while the event lasts.

So, this article will guide you on what to do when you launch The Classic event and everything that it offers.

How to start Roblox The Classic Event?

One can search for The Classic experience (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

It is very easy to start this event. All you need to do is load Roblox and search The Classic in Experiences. Once you find it, simply click on Start and it will take you to the main hub of the event. This is where you will find various portals that will lead to other experiences and games.

What will you find in the main hub?

The main hub has various things (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The main hub of Rolox The Classic Event is brimming with activity. Below are some of the things you will find in the main lobby:

Leaderboard

Portal to 15 experiences.

Various obby courses.

A house.

Event Tracker

Quest menu

Apart from this, you can also access event-exclusive items that can be purchased using either Tix, Tokens, or Robux. Tix and Tokens can be collected in the various experiences that Roblox The Classic Event is offering.

One will need to complete various challenges and also explore these games to obtain all these items. The main hub displays the total number of Tix and Tokens that you currently have.

What items can be bought from the shop?

Various items can be bought with Tix and Tokens (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The Classic event also has a shop where players can spend their Tix and Tokens to purchase exclusive items. Below is a list of such items:

Items that can be purchased using Tix (Event Hub Items):

Drink Coin ( 4 Tix )

4 Tix Rocket Launcher ( 6 Tix )

6 Tix Superball ( 12 Tix )

12 Tix Timebomb ( 20 Tix )

20 Tix Mom's Dog (32 Tix)

Items that can bought with Tokens (Exclusive Avatar Items):

Ancient Diety Shawl ( 5 Tokens )

5 Tokens Empyrean Reign of Awesomeness ( 6 Tokens )

6 Tokens Agonizingly Happy Bucket ( 10 Tokens )

10 Tokens Kleos Erebus (15 Tokens)

Also check: Roblox The Classic: Arsenal guide

Roblox The Classic Event quests

The list of quests one can complete (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Players can participate and complete various quests during the ongoing Roblox The Classic event. Completing them will reward you with Tix and Tokens that can be used to purchase exclusive items from the shop.

You can check out the quests by clicking on the "Quests" option on the left side of the screen. We have also provided a list of all the available quests:

Buried Treasure ( FInd all 9 books to find the Buried Treasure )

FInd all 9 books to find the Buried Treasure Obby of Glory ( Complete the Obby of Glory )

Complete the Obby of Glory Obby of Doom ( Complete the Obby of Doom )

Complete the Obby of Doom Roblox Racing ( Complete 3 laps around the Race Track )

Complete 3 laps around the Race Track Ride a Car in the Classic ( Enjoy the view and complete 1 lap in the cart ride )

Enjoy the view and complete 1 lap in the cart ride Top Dodgeballer ( Hit 25 players will the Superball )

Hit 25 players will the Superball Map Checkpoint Portals

Character Doors

Capture The Flag

Thirst Quenchers

Mirror Secret

Bloxxer Secret

Wardrobe Secret

Cloud Secret

Rocket the Rocketship

Also check: Roblox The Classic: Dress To Impress guide

List of all 15 experiences one can play during Roblox The Classic

One can enter the games through these portals (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

As mentioned before, there are a total of 15 experiences that one can explore during The Classic event. Players can enjoy game modes specifically designed to allow players to have fun and use various classic items that used to be in these games. Below is a list of all the titles:

Arsenal Bee Swarm Simulator Toilet Tower Defense Clip It Dree To Impress Restaurant Tycoon 2 Gunfight Arena Bedwars Dragon Adventures Adopt Me Driving Empire A Dusty Trip Livetopia Tower Defense Simulator Blade Ball

FAQs about Roblox The Classic Event

When will the event end?

The Classic event will end on May 28, 2024.

How to obtain Tix and Tokens?

Tix and Tokens can be earned by participating in the various experiences. Tix can be found hidden in the games whereas the tokens are part of challenges.

Are Tix and Tokens the same?

No, both currencies are different and can be used to purchase different items in the shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback