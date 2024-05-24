Roblox The Classic Event Guide

Roblox The Classic Event is finally here and players are exploring the various experiences and quests that it offers. With a plethora of options and missions, it can be slightly overwhelming to explore every nook and cranny of the game. Nevertheless, it is recommended to complete the necessary quests and collect all the items while the event lasts.
So, this article will guide you on what to do when you launch The Classic event and everything that it offers.
How to start Roblox The Classic Event?
It is very easy to start this event. All you need to do is load Roblox and search The Classic in Experiences. Once you find it, simply click on Start and it will take you to the main hub of the event. This is where you will find various portals that will lead to other experiences and games.
What will you find in the main hub?
The main hub of Rolox The Classic Event is brimming with activity. Below are some of the things you will find in the main lobby:
- Leaderboard
- Portal to 15 experiences.
- Various obby courses.
- A house.
- Event Tracker
- Quest menu
Apart from this, you can also access event-exclusive items that can be purchased using either Tix, Tokens, or Robux. Tix and Tokens can be collected in the various experiences that Roblox The Classic Event is offering.
One will need to complete various challenges and also explore these games to obtain all these items. The main hub displays the total number of Tix and Tokens that you currently have.
What items can be bought from the shop?
The Classic event also has a shop where players can spend their Tix and Tokens to purchase exclusive items. Below is a list of such items:
Items that can be purchased using Tix (Event Hub Items):
- Drink Coin (4 Tix)
- Rocket Launcher (6 Tix)
- Superball (12 Tix)
- Timebomb (20 Tix)
- Mom's Dog (32 Tix)
Items that can bought with Tokens (Exclusive Avatar Items):
- Ancient Diety Shawl (5 Tokens)
- Empyrean Reign of Awesomeness (6 Tokens)
- Agonizingly Happy Bucket (10 Tokens)
- Kleos Erebus (15 Tokens)
Also check: Roblox The Classic: Arsenal guide
Roblox The Classic Event quests
Players can participate and complete various quests during the ongoing Roblox The Classic event. Completing them will reward you with Tix and Tokens that can be used to purchase exclusive items from the shop.
You can check out the quests by clicking on the "Quests" option on the left side of the screen. We have also provided a list of all the available quests:
- Buried Treasure (FInd all 9 books to find the Buried Treasure)
- Obby of Glory (Complete the Obby of Glory)
- Obby of Doom (Complete the Obby of Doom)
- Roblox Racing (Complete 3 laps around the Race Track)
- Ride a Car in the Classic (Enjoy the view and complete 1 lap in the cart ride)
- Top Dodgeballer (Hit 25 players will the Superball)
- Map Checkpoint Portals
- Character Doors
- Capture The Flag
- Thirst Quenchers
- Mirror Secret
- Bloxxer Secret
- Wardrobe Secret
- Cloud Secret
- Rocket the Rocketship
Also check: Roblox The Classic: Dress To Impress guide
List of all 15 experiences one can play during Roblox The Classic
As mentioned before, there are a total of 15 experiences that one can explore during The Classic event. Players can enjoy game modes specifically designed to allow players to have fun and use various classic items that used to be in these games. Below is a list of all the titles:
- Arsenal
- Bee Swarm Simulator
- Toilet Tower Defense
- Clip It
- Dree To Impress
- Restaurant Tycoon 2
- Gunfight Arena
- Bedwars
- Dragon Adventures
- Adopt Me
- Driving Empire
- A Dusty Trip
- Livetopia
- Tower Defense Simulator
- Blade Ball
FAQs about Roblox The Classic Event
When will the event end?
The Classic event will end on May 28, 2024.
How to obtain Tix and Tokens?
Tix and Tokens can be earned by participating in the various experiences. Tix can be found hidden in the games whereas the tokens are part of challenges.
Are Tix and Tokens the same?
No, both currencies are different and can be used to purchase different items in the shop.
