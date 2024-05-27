Roblox The Classic: Obby of Doom Guide

Obby of Doom is a quest in The Classic Hub, where Robloxians must complete a small obstacle course or an Obby to unlock free rewards. Roblox revealed The Classic event on May 23, 2024, which homage to the original and classic look and feel of Roblox. In this event, players can complete certain in-game quests as well as 15 other quests to collect various items and obtain exclusive freebies.

This guide will deep-dive into the Obby of Doom quest in The Classic Hub, simplify all aspects of the quest, including its rewards, and make it easier for new players to understand and participate in this server-wide exclusive event.

The Obby of Doom in Roblox The Classic: Everything you need to know

Finding the Obby of Doom's location and its rewards

The Rubber Duck at the central fountain in The Classic Hub (Image via Roblox)

Once players load into The Classic Hub, they will be spawned on a red tile along with other newly spawned Robloxians. From here, they must navigate to the big yellow rubber duck placed in the middle of the Hub, as shown in the image above.

Once they're facing the duck, they must cross the fountain, go up a few stairs to reach the orange tile, make a sharp right turn, follow the pathway, and then jump over the gaps, and go up the stairs to reach the Obby of Doom's starting location.

The starting point of the Obby of Doom in The Classic Hub (Image via Roblox)

The Obby of Doom is a quest in Roblox's The Classic Hub and it entails completing a meticulously designed obstacle course to obtain 1 Token. This Token can then be used to unlock various exclusive avatar items from the Hub itself.

Step-by-step guide for Obby of Doom

Obby of Doom in The Classic Hub gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Completing the Obby of Doom can be daunting for newbies and even veterans at times. Luckily, we've provided detailed instructions on how players can complete the Obby of Doom easily in The Classic Hub. Here's a rundown:

After players are at the starting point of the Obby of Doom, they must go down the glass slide to reach the first checkpoint of the Obby. The checkpoints are yellow-colored and turn blue upon activation. Players must make sure to press the checkpoints whenever they come across one.

Once they reach the first checkpoint, players must get to the next one by strategically maneuvering themselves across bouncy platforms.

Now, players must jump over the gaps and complete this obstacle course without touching the red blocks or else they will be eliminated. However, the checkpoints will come in handy here as players will simply be sent back to the last saved checkpoint.

After activating the next checkpoint, players must climb up a few platforms to reach the next checkpoint.

This part of the Obby is tricky since the platforms here appear and disappear randomly; however, Robloxians are given plenty of time to navigate to a tile that is solid before the one they're standing on disappears.

Next is a bunny hopping obstacle course, and in it, players must avoid the red blocks to get to the other side, and activate the checkpoint.

Now, players must walk toward the vanishing platforms and slowly keep moving forward till the finishing platform doesn't align with the left side of the player's game screen. This may take a few tries so players mustn't get disheartened upon elimination.

Players will complete the Obby of Doom after they've beaten the invisible platform walk, and at the end of the Obby, they can collect their free reward.

Animation that plays after the completion of the Obby of Doom (Image via Roblox)

The earned Token will automatically be added to the player's inventory and they can then use it to redeem exclusive items for their Roblox avatar from The Classic Hub shop.

FAQs on Roblox The Classic

How long does Roblox The Classic event last?

The Classic event in Roblox starts on May 23, 2024, and ends on May 28, 2024, lasting a total of five days.

What is the difference between Tix and Tokens in Roblox The Classic event?

Tix is mainly used to purchase event-exclusive rewards from The Classic Hub, while Tokens are quest rewards that can be used to get customization items for your Roblox avatar from the same hub as well.

How many games are featured in Roblox The Classic event?

The Classic event in Roblox features a total of 15 classic Roblox titles and covers various genres, including shooters, tower defense titles, and simulators.

