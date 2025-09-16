Roblox The Takeover Dungeon Heroes guide

As part of Roblox's The Takeover event, Dungeon Heroes offers four challenges. This game can be found in the Artists Alley District of the Takeover event. It must be noted that the event lasts for 10 days, from September 12 to September 22, 2025, during which players must complete all challenges to earn the rewards. Completing missions will reward Solo Creds, Takeover Badges, and even Crew Creds if played on a crew.

Here is a comprehensive guide on completing all Takeover challenges featured in Dungeon Heroes.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Dungeon Heroes

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

Dungeon Heroes can be found in the Artists Alley District of the game. Players can play it either by entering the District and then the portal with the game's name on it or by starting the game from the Roblox app.

Since there is no special NPC for the Takeover event, players can dive into the game without any delay. The objectives of the challenges can be viewed by clicking the Takeover button on the right side of the screen.

Check out: Roblox The Takeover Tennis: Zero guide.

How to complete the Takeover challenges in Dungeon Heroes

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

Players must complete four missions in this Roblox experience, classified into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. All missions in this game have easy to moderate difficulty, making it one of the easiest but time-consuming games of the Takeover event. Here are the details of the event challenges:

Noob: Complete the Easy challenge.

Complete the Easy challenge. Pro: Complete the Medium challenge.

Complete the Medium challenge. Master: Complete the Hard challenge.

Complete the Hard challenge. Extreme: Complete the Ludicrous challenge.

All missions in this Roblox experience are similar: you must gear up and slay waves of monsters to complete missions. The Noob badge can be earned by completing the Easy challenge in the game. The Easy challenge requires you to kill eight waves of monsters in the game. The Pro medal can be earned by completing the Medium challenge. The Medium challenge requires players to eliminate eight waves of beasts in the game.

The Pro badge in Dungeon Heroes can be earned by completing the Hard challenge, where players must kill eight waves of enemies. Do note that every wave features a boss, and every challenge will get harder as players proceed. Lastly, the Extreme badge can be earned by completing the Ludicrous challenge, where players must kill nine waves of creatures.

Also read: Roblox The Takeover Pressure guide.

FAQs on Dungeon Heroes

How much time will it take to complete all the Takeover challenges in Dungeon Heroes?

It will take around two to three hours of grinding to complete the Takeover challenges in this game.

When will The Takeover end?

The Takeover event will end on September 22, 2025.

How do I get the Takeover Extreme badge in Dungeon Heroes?

Players can get the Extreme badge in this game by completing the Ludicrous challenge.

