Roblox The Takeover Tennis: Zero guide

Tennis: Zero is a tennis simulation game that is a part of Roblox's The Takeover event. This event presents players with four different kinds of missions, granting them a chance to earn Solo Creds, Takeover Badges, and even a chance to win Crew Creds if played with a crew.

Players must finish all challenges by September 22, 2025, to redeem all the rewards. Here is a comprehensive guide on completing The Takeover challenges in Tennis: Zero.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Tennis: Zero

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover event has sorted Tennis: Zero into the Competition Park District. Players can access this game after entering the tunnel and searching for the portal with the title's name on it. The other way to finish The Takeover's challenges is by launching the game manually from the Roblox app.

After joining, players can access The Takeover missions from the button provided on the right side of the screen. They can start the game right away, since there are no designated NPCs for the event. It must be noted that all the challenges must be completed by September 22, 2025, to get all the rewards before the event ends.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Tennis: Zero

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

As part of Roblox's The Takeover event, Tennis: Zero presents players with four missions, titled Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. This Roblox experience is one of the hardest games featured in The Takeover event since it requires skills and knowledge to complete the challenges. Here are the details:

Noob: Hit 50 Rally hits in Splash court.

Hit 50 Rally hits in Splash court. Pro: Use flow 3 times in Splash court.

Use flow 3 times in Splash court. Master: Paint a total of 250% in Splash court.

Paint a total of 250% in Splash court. Extreme: Win 3 matches in the Splash court.

All of the challenges featured in The Takeover event of Tennis: Zero have moderate to high difficulty. Players new to the game cannot even start The Takeover missions due to low stats and flow. Thus, they must be acquainted with the game and have a basic knowledge of its mechanics and elements to complete the challenges.

The Noob challenge requires players to land 50 Rally hits in the Splash court. They get Rally hits when their balls hit the other team's side and leave paint. Although not too hard, they definitely need practice and aim to land the hits. For the Pro challenge, gamers need to use Flow three times in the Splash court. Flow is a power-up that gives players a safety net. The flow meter increases when opponents hit back at the ball, and players can use Flow when this meter is filled.

Painting a court 250% is the objective for the Master Challenge. A court can only be painted 100% once. Hence, players need to fully paint the opponents' court a minimum of three times to complete this challenge. The Extreme challenge is comparably easier to complete, since they need to win just three matches. On completing all four missions in Tennis: Zero, players will earn 38 Solo Creds, four Takeover Badges, and Crew Creds if played on a Crew.

FAQs on Tennis: Zero

How many missions does Tennis: Zero have for The Takeover?

This game presents players with four missions for The Takeover event, classified into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme.

What are Rally Hits in Tennis: Zero?

Players get Rally Hits when their balls hit the other team's side and leave paint.

How long will The Takeover event last?

The Takeover event will last for 10 days from September 12 to September 22, 2025.

