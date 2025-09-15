Roblox The Takeover Pressure guide

Pressure, a sci-fi shooting simulation developed by Urbanshade Hadal Division, is one of the games featured in Roblox's The Takeover event. This title presents you with four challenges as part of the event: Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. The Takeover runs from September 12 to September 22, 2025, meaning you must complete the challenges within that period to claim the corresponding rewards.

Here is a comprehensive guide on completing The Takeover challenges in the game.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Pressure

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

Pressure is a Roblox experience featured in the Adrenaline Heights District of Roblox's The Takeover event. You can start the challenges in two different ways: by entering the district and searching for the portal with the game's name on it, or by launching the title directly from the Roblox app.

After joining the game, head to the stage marked as The Takeover and proceed to enter the match. You can get to working on the challenges right away, as there is no special NPC for the event.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Pressure

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

Pressure is one of the hardest games to finish in The Takeover, since it requires you to possess a thorough understanding of the game's mechanics and elements. As such, most of the challenges are hard to complete. Here are their details:

Noob: Kill all the revenants in the first area and exit.

Kill all the revenants in the first area and exit. Pro: Kill all the revenants in the second area and exit.

Kill all the revenants in the second area and exit. Master: Kill all the revenants in the third area and exit.

Kill all the revenants in the third area and exit. Extreme: Kill all the revenants in the fourth area and exit.

After starting Pressure, you can choose to begin The Takeover missions from a designated stage. We recommend teaming up with at least one other player to make the challenges easier.

Your only objective in this title is to kill zombie-like creatures called Revenants, and The Takeover missions feature four areas where you'll have to do this. Each area is divided into several parts and alleys, where different variants of these monsters spawn.

It must be noted that Revenants become stronger, agile, and faster as you progress. Remember to always stock up on ammo found in various parts of the map.

By completing all four challenges, you can earn a total of 38 Solo Creds, four Takeover Badges, and even a chance to win Crew Creds if played in a crew.

FAQs on Pressure

Where can I access this game in the Takeover event?

You can play this game through the Adrenaline Heights District of The Takeover event.

How many missions are there in Pressure for The Takeover?

The game features four missions as part of The Takeover event.

When will The Takeover end?

The Takeover will end on September 22, 2025.

