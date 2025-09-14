Roblox The Takeover Tower of Hell guide

Tower of Hell is one of the many features in Roblox's The Takeover event. This game features three challenges for players to complete, giving them a chance to earn Solo Creds, Takeover Badges, and even Crew Creds. The Takeover event will last for 10 days, from September 12 to September 22, 2025, during which players must complete the challenges to earn rewards.

Here's a comprehensive guide on completing the Takeover missions in Tower of Hell.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Tower of Hell

Enter the Takeover tunnel in this game to get started (Image via Roblox)

Players can play Tower of Hell by entering the Competition Park District of Roblox's Takeover event. Teleport directly into the game by searching for the portal or launch the game directly from the Roblox app. Since there is no designated NPC for the event, players can start the game right away.

After joining the game, players must head to the Pro Towers to access a tunnel labelled as The Takeover. It must also be noted that all rewards must be redeemed by September 22, 2025.

How to complete the Takeover challenges in Tower of Hell

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

Tower of Hell offers players just three challenges as part of the Takeover event: Noob, Pro, and Master. It is one of the easiest games to complete in this event, since it does not feature an Extreme challenge. Here are the details of the event challenges:

Noob: Collect the Red spray paint can and tag your name.

Collect the Red spray paint can and tag your name. Pro: Collect the Blue spray paint can and tag your name.

Collect the Blue spray paint can and tag your name. Master: Collect the Green spray paint can and tag your name.

All three of these missions might sound simple, but they can be hard. They feature the same mechanics and share a similar type of quest. After accepting the respective mission, players must climb the tower to reach event stages at different levels. Each stage will have a spray can, but beware - falling will hinder all progress. Robloxians can earn 22 Solo Creds, 3 Takeover Badges, and a chance to earn Crew Creds if played with a crew.

FAQs on Tower of Hell

How many missions are there in Tower of Hell for The Takeover

The game features three missions as part of the Takeover event.

What rewards would be given on completion?

Players can earn 22 Solo Creds, 3 Takeover Badges, and a chance to earn Crew Creds if played with a crew.

Which district is Tower of Hell located in?

This game is located in the Competition Park District of The Takeover event.

