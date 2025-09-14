Roblox The Takeover: Ultimate Mining Tycoon guide

Ultimate Mining Tycoon is a mining simulation featured in Roblox's The Takeover event. As the name explains, this Roblox experience is a tycoon-style mining game heavily focused on farming minerals and selling them in order to progress. During the Takeover event, players can complete four challenges to earn Solo Creds, Takeover Badges, and even Crew Creds, which can be used to unlock limited-time rewards.

Ultimate Mining Tycoon can be accessed through the Artists' Alley district portal in the Takeover event. Here is a comprehensive guide on completing the event challenges in the game.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Ultimate Mining Tycoon

Walls are being spray-painted by players as a new feature of the Takeover event (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover event has allotted Ultimate Mining Tycoon to the Artists Alley district, where the game can be accessed by finding a portal of the same name. You can also access the title by launching it from the Roblox app.

The event-specific challenges can be viewed using the Takeover button on the right side of the game screen. You can start the missions early on, since this game does not feature any designated NPC for the event. Note that all challenges must be completed by September 22, 2025, as the rewards will become inaccessible after this date.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Ultimate Mining Tycoon

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

As part of Roblox's Takeover event, Ultimate Mining Tycoon features four challenges titled Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. It goes without saying that the missions get difficult as you progress. Here are the details of the event challenges:

Noob: Mine 100 seconds' worth of Ore and Gems.

Mine 100 seconds' worth of Ore and Gems. Pro: Sell Chalk or items made from Chalk 25 times.

Sell Chalk or items made from Chalk 25 times. Master: Sell 10 Spray Cans.

Sell 10 Spray Cans. Extreme: Sell 6 Spray Cans of different colors.

The first challenge is the easiest. Head to the mine using your vehicle and mine any mineral for 100 seconds. It gets hard from the second objective, as you need to mine chalk or items made from chalk a total of 25 times. It is suggested that you sell paints for this quest, since they are made with chalk. To make it, buy the Paint Mixer machine from the shop.

For the third mission, you need to buy the Spray Can machine to make spray cans. It must be noted that paint and ores are required to make the cans. Selling these for a total of 10 times will earn you the Master title. The last challenge consumes some time, since you have to find chalks of three different colors and make the other three colors by combining primary hues.

You need to know the game to complete the challenges, and will earn 38 Solo Creds, four Takeover Badges, and a chance to win Crew Creds if played in a Crew. It must be noted that all challenges must be completed by September 22, 2025, to redeem all the rewards.

FAQs on Ultimate Mining Tycoon

How long will The Takeover last?

The Takeover event will last for 10 days - from September 12 to September 22, 2025.

How many missions does Ultimate Mining Tycoon have for The Takeover?

This Roblox experience features four challenges: Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme.

Which district is Ultimate Mining Tycoon located in?

This game is located in the Artists Alley District of The Takeover event.

