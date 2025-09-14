Roblox The Takeover Pixel Blade guide

Pixel Blade is an RPG combat simulation by Frost Blade Games, and is a part of Roblox's The Takeover event. You can now complete four challenges titled Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme to earn Solo Creds, Takeover Badges, and a chance to get Crew Creds if played with a crew. Note that all challenges must be completed by September 22, 2025, after which the rewards cannot be redeemed.

Here's everything you need to know about Pixel Blade for completing The Takeover event.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Pixel Blade

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

To play Pixel Blade, find the Competition Park Tunnel in The Takeover event. Locate the portal with the game's name and teleport into it, or launch the Roblox app and play the title. Since this game doesn't feature any special NPCs, you can get right into the missions. The Takeover event lasts for 10 days from September 12 to September 22, 2025.

After starting the game, head to the Takeover event area in the lobby to start the Raids. Thereafter, head to the spirit tree and protect it. With every challenge, the objectives become harder, so get a good gist of the mechanics before starting the missions.

Also read: Roblox The Takeover Natural Disaster Survival guide

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Pixel Blade

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

As part of The Takeover event, Pixel Blade offers four challenges: Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. They are among the hardest in the game, and might cause problems for solo players. Here are the challenges given by The Takeover event in Pixel Blade:

Noob: Reach wave 5 in the raid mode.

Reach wave 5 in the raid mode. Pro: Reach wave 10 and defeat the miniboss.

Reach wave 10 and defeat the miniboss. Master: Reach wave 20 and defeat the boss.

Reach wave 20 and defeat the boss. Extreme: Finish wave 30.

The Noob challenge is the easiest of all. After starting the Raid, defeat five waves of monsters and protect the Spirit Tree to finish the first challenge. The Pro challenge requires you to reach wave 10 and defeat the mini boss, which can be done with ease. However, note that four other players will spawn in the arena since Raids cannot be played alone.

The last two missions are the hardest. The Master challenge is about reaching wave 20 and defeating the boss. It is a mission with moderate difficulty. The Extreme challenge is the hardest of all and must be played with caution and teamwork to defeat strong monsters. It must be noted that after each wave, boxes will spawn near the tree, and drop upgrades including weapons, armor, and traits. These will be instrumental in completing the last two The Takeover challenges.

Check out: Build An Island - Roblox The Takeover.

FAQs on Pixel Blade

When will The Takeover end?

The Takeover will end on September 22, 2025.

Are The Takeover missions quick to complete in Pixel Blade?

The missions are hard and time-consuming, taking players up to two hours to complete the challenges.

In which District is Pixel Blade located?

Pixel Blade is located in the Competition Park District of The Takeover event.

