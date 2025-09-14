  • home icon
Roblox The Takeover The Survival Game guide

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 14, 2025 08:53 GMT
Complete the Takeover challenges in The Survival Game (Image via Roblox)
Complete The Takeover challenges in The Survival Game (Image via Roblox)

The Survival Game is one of the 48 experiences featured in the Roblox The Takeover event. This is a platform-wide festivity wherein you complete four challenges to receive badges, Solo Cred, and a chance to earn Crew Cred. With these currencies, you can purchase more useful items from The Takeover shop to make the gameplay even more fun.

Here's how you can complete challenges in The Survival Game.

How to start The Takeover challenges in The Survival Game

The Takeover Challenger (Image via Roblox)
The Takeover Challenger (Image via Roblox)

You can start the challenge by heading to The Takeover Hub, going to the Adrenaline Heights district, and using the portal for The Survival Game. Doing so will teleport you to the Arena.

After this, press the "Go to Arena" button, walk over to the Arena board, and choose a difficulty level to begin the challenge. Furthermore, you can form crews in the hub to earn Crew Creds as well as Solo Creds.

How to complete the Takeover challenges in The Survival Game

There are four tasks to complete as part of The Takeover challenges, classified into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme difficulties. Here's what you can expect when choosing among them:

Objectives and rewards

  • Core goals: Survive three Arena rounds and defeat the Arena boss. The higher the difficulty, the more badges and Cred you will receive.

Recommended loadout

  • Pick a Wooden club or sword for Round 1, then prioritize spear upgrades for reach and damage as waves escalate.
  • Between each round, consider spending upgrades on weapon damage first, then on survivability. This will help you maintain distance from elites.
Strategies

  • The constant skull chase makes Round 1 the hardest. To tackle this, keep the skull in view and avoid overlapping other gamers' skull trails.
  • Prioritize taking down snipers first, then sword fighters, and animals. Although animals have more HP, the ranged and melee humanoids deal more burst damage.

FAQs related to The Survival Game

How many rewards does each difficulty level offer?

Here's a look at the rewards?

  • Noob: 2 Solo Cred and The Takeover badge labelled as Noob
  • Pro: 6 Solo Cred and The Takeover badge labelled as Pro
  • Master: 14 Solo Cred and the Takeover badge labelled as Master
  • Extreme: 14 Solo Cred and the Takeover badge labelled as Extreme

How long will The Takeover last?

The Takeover event will last until September 22, 2025

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
