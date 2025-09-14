The Survival Game is one of the 48 experiences featured in the Roblox The Takeover event. This is a platform-wide festivity wherein you complete four challenges to receive badges, Solo Cred, and a chance to earn Crew Cred. With these currencies, you can purchase more useful items from The Takeover shop to make the gameplay even more fun.Here's how you can complete challenges in The Survival Game.Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new playersHow to start The Takeover challenges in The Survival GameThe Takeover Challenger (Image via Roblox)You can start the challenge by heading to The Takeover Hub, going to the Adrenaline Heights district, and using the portal for The Survival Game. Doing so will teleport you to the Arena.After this, press the &quot;Go to Arena&quot; button, walk over to the Arena board, and choose a difficulty level to begin the challenge. Furthermore, you can form crews in the hub to earn Crew Creds as well as Solo Creds.Also read: Roblox The Takeover: All changes and rewardsHow to complete the Takeover challenges in The Survival GameThere are four tasks to complete as part of The Takeover challenges, classified into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme difficulties. Here's what you can expect when choosing among them:Objectives and rewardsCore goals: Survive three Arena rounds and defeat the Arena boss. The higher the difficulty, the more badges and Cred you will receive.Recommended loadoutPick a Wooden club or sword for Round 1, then prioritize spear upgrades for reach and damage as waves escalate.Between each round, consider spending upgrades on weapon damage first, then on survivability. This will help you maintain distance from elites.StrategiesThe constant skull chase makes Round 1 the hardest. To tackle this, keep the skull in view and avoid overlapping other gamers' skull trails.Prioritize taking down snipers first, then sword fighters, and animals. Although animals have more HP, the ranged and melee humanoids deal more burst damage.Also read: All Creator items in The Takeover - RobloxFAQs related to The Survival GameHow many rewards does each difficulty level offer?Here's a look at the rewards?Noob: 2 Solo Cred and The Takeover badge labelled as NoobPro: 6 Solo Cred and The Takeover badge labelled as ProMaster: 14 Solo Cred and the Takeover badge labelled as MasterExtreme: 14 Solo Cred and the Takeover badge labelled as ExtremeHow long will The Takeover last?The Takeover event will last until September 22, 2025