Roblox Tower Battles: How to play, Towers, and Zombies

Roblox Tower Battles is a base defense game where you must deploy Towers (in-game attacking units) to eliminate hordes of Zombies (in-game NPC enemies) attacking your base. The game has a whopping 586 million visits on the metaverse and has cemented its legacy as one of the finest titles in the genre.
You have the option to invite your friends as well. Together, you can set up the ultimate defensive system and eliminate Zombies at a faster rate. Scroll ahead to learn about the mechanics of Tower Battles and other important in-game features that can help you defeat the strongest Zombies.
How to play Roblox Tower Battles?
After launching the game, join any server and select either the Survival or Versus game mode. Versus is a PvP-based mode where wins are determined by the number of waves each player survives. If your opponents' Towers are unsuccessful in eliminating Zombies, they will lose in PvP.
Additionally, this mode allows you to engage in team-based fights. Teams are divided into red and blue. If any team fails to stop a wave, they will lose HP. The losing team will receive 10 Credits, and a loss will be recorded, whereas the winning team will receive 125 Credits with a win recorded.
The Survival mode is solely based around your party or yourself, where your task is to survive for a long time. Be careful with the positioning of your Towers so that they inflict the maximum amount of damage. Additionally, avoid placing Towers far away from Zombie waves, as this won't help you in the long run.
For more efficiency, always check the range of the Towers before placing them on the map. You can also purchase special Towers through challenges and by competing in events. Currently, the Halloween event is in full swing, and you can use Candies (event currency) to purchase limited edition Towers.
Towers and Zombies of Roblox Tower Battles
Towers
There are several Towers in Roblox Tower Battles, each with different damage outputs and unique features. They also come with deployment costs that depend on the Tower's total price and power.
The following is a list of the Towers currently available in Roblox Tower Battles:
- Anarchist
- Archer
- Aviator
- Barracks
- Cliffs
- Commander
- Commando
- Cryo-Gunner
- DJ
- Elf
- Enforcer
- Farm
- Fifth Tower Slot
- Flamethrower
- Fragger
- Golden Commando
- Golden Scout
- Graveyard (Tower)
- Hallowboomer
- Harpoon Hunter
- Huntsman
- Knifer
- Marksman
- Mercenary
- Monkey
- Mortar
- Patrioteer
- Patrol
- Phaser
- Plasma Trooper
- Poopi
- Railgunner
- Red Scout
- Resting Soldier
- Scarecrow
- Scout
- Shotgunner
- Sleeter
- Sniper
- Sniper but red
- Snowballer
- Soldier
- Stunner
- Tuber
- Tweeter
- Zed
Zombies:
Zombies in Roblox Tower Battles are of several types, and they spawn during the early-game, mid-game, and late-game phases. Coupled with that, during special events, you can expect event-themed Zombies to attack your base.
The following is a list of Zombies currently present in Roblox Tower Battles:
- Android
- Boss 1
- Boss 2
- Boss 3
- Boss 4
- Commando?
- Demon
- Endbringer
- Error
- Expired Jack
- Fire Spirit
- Frosty
- Ghost
- Giant Cursed
- Gingerbread
- Golden Zombie
- Golem
- Goo
- Guardian
- Hidden
- Hidden Boss
- Hidden Guardian
- Ice
- Ice Marauder
- Issue
- Jack
- King Jack
- Lava
- Lightning
- Mega Android
- Mimic
- Monster
- Mummy
- Mystery
- Mystery2
- Necromancer
- Necromancer Boss
- Normal
- Patient Zero
- Petrified
- Present
- Reaper
- Revenant
- SantaBot
- Shadow
- Shard
- Slime
- Slow
- Snowman
- Soldier?
- Spawn1
- Spawn2
- Spawn3
- Spawn4
- Speedy
- Spirit
- Summon
- Super Slow
- Titan
- Toxic
- Virus
- Void
- Witch
- Yeti
- Zombie
Tips to remember when playing Tower Battles
Deploy Tower units that have a lower price to subdue early waves. If the game progresses further, you can slowly begin deploying your best fighting units.
Additionally, you will face tougher waves in the late-game scenarios. Hence, take down stronger Zombies by positioning your Towers in the right locations. You can also place Towers near each other to take down Zombies at a faster rate.
It is important to note that you can earn up to 140 Credits in the Survival game mode.
