Roblox Tower Defense Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Scout and skin 

In Roblox Tower Defense Simulator, players are tasked with defending their strongholds from dangerous zombies and powerful bosses in a harsh environment. Gamers can even group up with their friends to fend off hoards of zombies and earn a large amount of in-game coins in the process. Players must also enhance their defensive equipment by purchasing the finest towers.

The developers of this title regularly provide the game's community with promo codes. These are quite easy to use and offer exclusive weapons and skins for free. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the Roblox codes that are currently active.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator

Here are all the active Tower Defense Simulator codes:

M3RRY2022TDS - Redeem for a Cookie Scout (New)

JOHNRETURNS - Redeem for the John Skin (New)

Gamers are urged to redeem the active codes with haste, as they can expire at any moment. The John Skin's market value will skyrocket once its code expires.

Inactive codes in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator

Unfortunately, a large number of old codes have gone invalid. Gamers can expect a fresh batch in the next patch update or special in-game event.

beachglad2022 - This code was redeemed for Beach Gladiator skin [Must have Gladiator Tower]

MERRY2021 - This code was redeemed for Present Skin (Must have Farm Tower)

robloxisback - This code was redeemed for Premium Skincrate

1BILLION - This code was redeemed for Deluxe Crate

COMMUNITY20 - This code was redeemed for Mini Skin (Must have Minigunner Tower)

celebration21- This code was redeemed for one Party Crate

200KMAY - This code was redeemed for 500 Gems

BLOXY21 - This code was redeemed for Commander Skin (Must have Commander Tower)

FIFTYK - This code was redeemed for 200 Coins

delayed - This code was redeemed for a Premium Crate

imababy - This code was redeemed for 100 Gems

newyear2021 - This code was redeemed for one free Premium Crate

30k - This code was redeemed for one free Pumpkin Crate

DOUBLEBLOXIES - This code was redeemed for Cowboy Skin (Must Own Cowboy Tower)

ICYFREEZE - This code was redeemed for Freezer Skin (Must Own Freezer Tower)

W33KLICODE - This code was redeemed for +65 experience

5KMILESTONE - This code was redeemed for Minigunner Twitter Skin

B1RDHUNT3R - This code was redeemed for Free Hunter Troop

1pumpkin - This code was redeemed for one free Pumpkin Crate

SPR1NGM1L3ST0NE - This code was redeemed for Springtime Skin (Shredder)

HAPPY3AST3R! - This code was redeemed for Springtime Skin (Commander)

ELECTRO - This code was redeemed for 100 coins

SW33TXP - This code was redeemed for 100 XP

02MOMENT - This code was redeemed for XP gain

MOARXP - This code was redeemed for XP gain

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator

You must follow these simple steps to redeem any active code in Roblox Tower Defense Simulator:

Launch the title and enter the server.

Once inside, click on the small blue Twitter logo icon located at the bottom of the screen. Subsequently, a new black code redemption box will appear.

Copy the required code from the provided active list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here."

Make sure to hit the yellow Redeem button to claim the free rewards right away!

Make sure to have a stable internet connection before initiating the redemption process. Individuals who enter codes manually must double-check them for typos and spelling mistakes before hitting the Redeem button. Once the redemption process is complete, you can find the claimed rewards in your in-game inventory.

