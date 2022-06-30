Roblox Tower of Hell codes: Free skins, mutators, and more (July 2022)

Amidst several Roblox games, Tower of Hell became the metaverse's second most played title, the first being Adopt Me! Like several other lobby genre games, the former stood out from the crowd due to its highly praised, fast-paced, and competitive gameplay.

To win, players must avoid various traps and other obstacles to reach the top of the tower. Inside it are six stages, each with obstacles, and getting over them without tumbling down has been both fun and difficult.

Tower of Hell offers a fantastic Roblox experience, as users can race against their friends and create their own towers.

The developers have released codes since the game's inception to enhance the gameplay. Gamers can use them to claim several in-game coins, vaults, and secret stages' codes.

Win competitive races in Roblox Tower of Hell with these codes

Active codes

5KMILESTONE - Redeem for Minigunner (NEW)

B1RDHUNT3R - Redeem for Hunter Tower

DOUBLEBLOXIES - Redeem for Cowboy Skin

ICYFREEZE - Redeem for IcyTea

FreezerMYW1F3L3FTM3 - Redeem for Garbage Bag and also Child Support

W33KLICODE - Redeem for 65

XPHAPPY3AST3R! - Redeem for Springtime Commander Skin

DERHAUSAUFGABE - Redeem for New stage code

1st vault code - 69420 (Use the code to open the vault)

2nd vault code - 5164627 (Use the code to open the vault)

freemember - Redeem for 36 hours of Free membership

Note: Players are advised to act with haste and redeem the codes as they may expire at any time.

Inactive codes

Luckily, there are no expired codes.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Tower of Hell

Users can follow these simple steps to claim freebies:

Launch the game and enter the lobby.

Open the chat box (the second button at the upper left corner of the screen or press "Enter").

A message box would appear on the screen.

Type or copy and paste the required code into the blank text box.

Click on the "Enter" button to use codes.

Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive, so gamers are requested to copy and paste the codes while redeeming them to avoid typos and other mistakes. They can restart the game if they do not receive freebies after entering the code. This will transfer readers to a new server where the redemption process may be completed successfully.

Benefits of having membership

One code listed above provides players with a free membership when redeemed. They can purchase a membership subscription for 300 Robux through the game's menu.

There are also weekly and monthly subscriptions available for them. Roblox Tower of Hell membership offers:

Ability to purchase all Mutators with coins

500 daily coins

Two exclusive crowns (Seen in-game if equipped)

Exclusive Member Tag

What is game about?

Towers contain a randomly generated obstacle course through which gamers must try to climb by leaping around, climbing ladders, avoiding lasers, and many more just to reach the top of the tower.

Roblox Tower of Hell is based on hand-eye coordination, and players must concentrate on making precise jumps to avoid falling. Some may grow frustrated when they reach the final tier of the tower only to topple over and reach the bottom section.

There are no checkpoints, so users must avoid falling at all costs or start again from the bottom. The course is generated until the giant timer runs out. Once the timer reaches zero, everyone will be taken back to the base.

The default timer is about eight minutes, but players can set their own timers. They can even construct their own towers and compete against their friends. Readers can personalize the tower by adding any obstruction course according to their liking.

What to do with claimed freebies

Newbies benefit significantly from free membership codes because they can level up quickly and earn daily coins. Using the vault codes can open vaults where beginners can hone their skills and prepare to race against the best on the server.

New skins can be equipped to sport a unique look. Veterans can use the codes to become even stronger.

How to get new codes in Roblox Tower of Hell

Players must join the game's official Discord server, which is very active, to get information about the new codes and exclusive updates. They can also follow the official Twitter feeds of the studio and the game, @YXCeptional and @TowerOffHell, respectively.

New users can join the Discord channel and pick up a trick or two as the server is filled with many active gamers. They can also expect new codes in the future during in-game special events, milestones, and tournaments.

