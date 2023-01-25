Roblox Treasure Digging Tycoon codes for January 2023: Free rewards

Roblox Treasure Digging Tycoon gives players the opportunity to create and manage their own factory as they search for valuable treasures inside the earth.

Users can hire miners to dig deep into the earth and retrieve items that can be sold for a handsome profit. With the earned money, users can upgrade their factory and become the number one treasure hunter in the world.

By investing money wisely, gamers can upgrade their factory and make it more efficient. They can purchase new miners to expand their manpower, upgrade the existing miners to make them more efficient, and even purchase items to boost profits.

Users can also use developer-provided codes to obtain free rewards. The codes are quick and simple, so one can start their treasure-hunting quest right now.

Utilize these Roblox Treasure Digging Tycoon codes to get free rewards in January 2023

Only one functional code for Treasure Digging Tycoon is available right now. The following code will provide gamers with the crucial rewards that they need to level up their factory. Players are advised to redeem the code right away before it expires.

happy - Use this code to obtain some rewards

Inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Digging Tycoon

As of January 2023, there are no inactive codes for Treasure Digging Tycoon. Players are recommended to use all of the active codes right away before they expire.

How to use all the active codes in Roblox Treasure Digging Tycoon

Follow the simple steps listed below to get freebies using the codes without any hassle:

Press the Settings button in the game, which is represented by the gear icon in the top left corner of the screen.

In the relevant text box, enter the code as it appears in the list above.

Click OK.

Enjoy your reward!

Please be aware that codes cannot be entered during gameplay, and that they are frequently case-sensitive, so you should double-check them before pressing the Enter key. To prevent typos, it is advisable to copy and paste the necessary code.

More on Roblox Treasure Digging Tycoon

Roblox Treasure Digging Tycoon starts off with a simple premise: players are tasked with creating a factory that will utilize the treasures of the earth. To do this, they must hire miners to do the work.

Players can choose from a variety of miners, such as excavators, diggers, and even robots. Each miner has their own abilities and levels of efficiency. Users can upgrade each miner to make them more efficient and faster at digging.

Once the miners have dug up the items, players can then sell them for a good profit. The items one can find vary from common items, such as coins and gems, to rare items, such as ancient artifacts and magical items. Gamers can also find special event items that can give the factory a boost for a limited time.

