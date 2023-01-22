Roblox Undercover Trouble Codes for January 2023: Free coins and cash

Undercover Trouble is a thrilling Roblox experience that will take the infamous game of hide-and-seek to a different level. Developed by the group "arashiyama," it offers players an exciting and intense battle between hiders and hunters. They can join the action as either hiders or hunters, and must strategically blend in with the bots to avoid detection or locate all actual players.

Hiders are responsible for blending in with the bots and avoiding any detection from the hunters. To do this, they must use various strategies, from changing their appearance to using their surroundings to their advantage.

Conversely, hunters must rely on their senses to find all hiders. To accomplish this, they must employ several strategies to guarantee that no hider gets overlooked.

This page has the most up-to-date list of active codes gamers can use to obtain free cash and coins. These items can be used to buy extra weapons, power-ups, and boosts that make the game more entertaining.

Utilize these Roblox Undercover Trouble codes to get free coins and cash in January 2023

List of Active codes in Roblox Undercover Trouble

Here is a list of all the Undercover Trouble codes currently working:

UPD7POG - Use this code to obtain 1000 Coins

uhoh - Use this code to obtain 500 Cash

Players are urged to redeem these as soon as possible because they can expire without warning.

List of Inactive codes in Roblox Undercover Trouble

The codes listed below are no longer valid for use with Undercover Trouble:

TenThousand - Use this code to obtain 15 Gems

10K - Use this code to obtain 20 Gems

100Up - Use this code to obtain 20 Gems

Upd2 - Use this code to obtain 200 cash

If a certain account still has the power to redeem these codes, players can still attempt to do so.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Undercover Trouble

These steps will help users to redeem the codes:

Launch the game and press the # button on the screen.

This will enable you to Enter a code and open the window for code redemption.

Enter the code in the Text box that appears.

Click the Use button to redeem the code.

After redeeming the codes, players will immediately earn their points. To avoid typos, it is suggested to copy and paste the code throughout the redemption process, as some are case-sensitive.

More on Roblox Undercover Trouble

The game has various environments to explore, and each map is unique and filled with secrets. From the forests of the Wild West to the icy tundra of the Arctic, it offers plenty of exciting challenges.

Undercover Trouble also features various power-ups and boosts to help players traverse the maps faster. They can also customize their characters with various skins, costumes, and accessories.

It also offers a variety of exciting game modes. Players can choose from the classic hide-and-seek game, where hunters must locate all the hiders, or the more intense capture-the-flag, where two teams must fight to control the flag. There is also the Bounty Hunter, where a certain number of enemies must be eliminated to win.

