Roblox Treasure Quest codes (October 2022): Free potions, weapons, and more 

Roblox Treasure Quest offers its players an RPG experience set in a mysterious environment. Players must become elite fighters by defeating the deadliest monsters, discovering the map for treasures, and more. They must start their journey as a warrior or mage/wizard.
To become the best and reign supreme on the server, players must have the finest weapons, farming tools (potions and boosts), and magic power arsenal (when playing as a magician).
Players can enhance their gameplay by redeeming the active codes provided in this article by having bonus stats, XP, and Gold boosts. This way, users can become influential on the server by defeating the strongest enemies.
Players must consider joining the Roblox group called Nosniy Games to obtain a special Chat Tag, Prize Wheel, and different types of weaponry
Active codes
- SPOOKYTIME—Redeem for Skin Chest (Latest code from the Fall update)
- FALL2022—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- GHOULPLASMRETURNS—Redeem for a Jump Potion
- thx_for300klikes—Redeem for an XP Potion
- SAUCE—Redeem for an XP Potion
- RATIO—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- AMOGUS—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- QUIRKY—Redeem for a Lucky Potion
- WHOASKED—Redeem for an XP Potion
- BOOST—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- NOOB—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- ICYBOI—Redeem for an XP Potion
- BOZO—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- STRONK—Redeem for a Damage Potion
- POG—Redeem for XP Potion
- WHAT—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PAUSE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SECRET—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- blizmid—Redeem for an Avalanche weapon
- drip—Redeem for a Speed Potion
Note: Redeem all the active Roblox Treasure Quest codes with haste, as they will expire soon!
Consume the Speed Potion in Roblox Treasure Quest to earn a movement speed bonus for a limited period. Potions offer several benefits when consumed. Hence players must use them wisely to get rich on the map.
Inactive codes
Unfortunately, many of Roblox Treasure Quest's old codes have gone inactive. There is a silver lining to this, as new codes are released regularly.
- BRIGHT&SUNNY—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- verycoolcode—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- TQ3YEARS—Redeem for Three & Free
- PRIDE—Redeem for the Pride Flag
- GOODLUCKPLZ!!!—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- MONOLITHRETURNS—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SPRING2022—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SMOGSANCTUM—Redeem for an XP Potion
- NEWDUNGEONHYPE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PROLOBBY—Redeem for XP Potion
- anothaone—Redeem for a Reward
- surpriseee—Redeem for a Reward
- GHOULPLASM—Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots
- SHOPUPDATE—Redeem for Speed Potion
- RIPBRIGHTBEACH—Redeem for Luck Potion
- VACATION—Redeem for Unique Potion
- SUMMERTIME2021—Redeem for XP Potion
- TQ2YEARS—Redeem for Two & Through
- 300MILLIONVISITS—Redeem for earn 10 Backpack Slots
- SUPERSUNNY—Redeem for Luck Potion
- MINESHAFT—Redeem for Hat Chest
- UPDATEHYPE—Redeem for Color Chest
- LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY—Redeem for luck potion
- HAPPYEASTER2021—Redeem for XP potion
- REWRITE3—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- REWRITE2—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- REWRITE1—Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots (NEW)
- THANKSFOR250M_1—Redeem code for 250 Million Effect
- THANKSFOR250M_2—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- KNIGHTMARE—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- POISONPRISON—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- BOSSFIGHT—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- SPOOKY—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- HAUNTED—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- FRANKENSTEIN—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ABYSS—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- DOMINUSGRIND—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- samurai—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- 2hourluck—Redeem code for Luck Potions
- area51—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- plzgivemythical—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- summerishere—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- luckluckluck—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ultimaterarity—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- mythicalplz—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- imfeelinglucky—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- halloweenupdate—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- NEWLOBBYHYPE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- brightbeachisback—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- shoprevamp—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PROTECTOR—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- FIERYFORTRESS—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SCROLLSHYPE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- BIGBOOST—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- omgrobots—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- coralrevamp—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- sewersrevamp—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- naughty—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- nice—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- update14—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- luckfordays—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- spookyseason—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- HYPERFROST—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- COCONUT—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- PALMTREES—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- GHOUL—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ZOMBIE—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- DANGERDEPTHS—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- NEWGAMEMODE—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ENDLESSUNCAPPED—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- XPPOTION—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update10—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update11—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- 2hourexp—Redeem code for XP Potions
- ufo—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update9—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- newdungeonhype—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ilovexp—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- METEORBLAST—Redeem for a XP Potion
- shellgrind—Redeem for a XP Potion
- summertime—Redeem for a XP Potion
- 2NEWABILITIES—Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE22—Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE21—Redeem for a XP Potion
- EGGHUNT2020—Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE20—Redeem for a XP Potion
- hi—Redeem for a XP Potion
- update19—Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE18—Redeem for a XP Potion
- junglerevamp—Redeem for a XP Potion
- icecold—Redeem for a XP Potion
- update16—Redeem for a XP Potion
- winterishere—Redeem for a XP Potion
- peppermints—Redeem for a XP Potion
- update15—Redeem for a XP Potion
- evenmorexp—Redeem for a XP Potion
- autumn—Redeem for a XP Potion
- experienceboost2—Redeem for a XP Potion
- experienceboost—Redeem for a XP Potion
- pumpkincarving—Redeem for a XP Potion
- update12—Redeem for a XP Potion
- SUNSHINE—Redeem Roblox code for an XP Potion
- FEDERATIONGRIND—Redeem code for a Luck Effect
- localization—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- blackbelt—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- givemelevels—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- happy4thofjuly—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- update7—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- reepotion—Redeem Roblox code for a Random Effect
- endlessmode—Redeem Roblox code for a Random Effect
- i<3effects—Redeem Roblox code for a Random Effect
- randomeffect—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- anothereffect—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- hypehype—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- pearlhunt—Redeem for Random Effect
- ranoutofideas—Redeem for Random Effect
- king—Redeem code for Lightshow Effect
- cavesrevamp—Redeem for an Effect Potion
- newmonstershype—Redeem for a Random Reward
How to redeem Roblox Treasure Quest codes?
Players must follow the simple steps listed below to redeem Roblox Treasure Quest codes:
- Players must follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX, the developers' Twitter accounts
- Now launch the Roblox game and log into the server
- Click on the Twitter logo icon situated on the right hand side of the screen
- A new code box will appear
- Now enter your Twitter username and press the green coloured tick button and wait for the account to get registered
- After this copy the required code from our list and paste it in the text box that says "Enter Code Here"
- Make sure to hit the tick button to redeem the codes!
Players can find claimed potions, flags, chests, and weapons in their Roblox Treasure Quest inventories.