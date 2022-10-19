Roblox Treasure Quest codes (October 2022): Free potions, weapons, and more 

Roblox Treasure Quest offers its players an RPG experience set in a mysterious environment. Players must become elite fighters by defeating the deadliest monsters, discovering the map for treasures, and more. They must start their journey as a warrior or mage/wizard.

To become the best and reign supreme on the server, players must have the finest weapons, farming tools (potions and boosts), and magic power arsenal (when playing as a magician).

Players can enhance their gameplay by redeeming the active codes provided in this article by having bonus stats, XP, and Gold boosts. This way, users can become influential on the server by defeating the strongest enemies.

Players must consider joining the Roblox group called Nosniy Games to obtain a special Chat Tag, Prize Wheel, and different types of weaponry

Active codes

SPOOKYTIME —Redeem for Skin Chest (Latest code from the Fall update)

—Redeem for Skin Chest FALL2022 —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion GHOULPLASMRETURNS —Redeem for a Jump Potion

—Redeem for a Jump Potion thx_for300klikes —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion SAUCE —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion RATIO —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion AMOGUS —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion QUIRKY —Redeem for a Lucky Potion

—Redeem for a Lucky Potion WHOASKED —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion BOOST —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion NOOB —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion ICYBOI —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion BOZO —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion STRONK —Redeem for a Damage Potion

—Redeem for a Damage Potion POG —Redeem for XP Potion

—Redeem for XP Potion WHAT —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion PAUSE —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SECRET —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion blizmid —Redeem for an Avalanche weapon

—Redeem for an Avalanche weapon drip—Redeem for a Speed Potion

Note: Redeem all the active Roblox Treasure Quest codes with haste, as they will expire soon!

Consume the Speed Potion in Roblox Treasure Quest to earn a movement speed bonus for a limited period. Potions offer several benefits when consumed. Hence players must use them wisely to get rich on the map.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, many of Roblox Treasure Quest's old codes have gone inactive. There is a silver lining to this, as new codes are released regularly.

BRIGHT&SUNNY —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion verycoolcode —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion TQ3YEARS —Redeem for Three & Free

—Redeem for Three & Free PRIDE —Redeem for the Pride Flag

—Redeem for the Pride Flag GOODLUCKPLZ!!! —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion MONOLITHRETURNS —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SPRING2022 —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SMOGSANCTUM —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion NEWDUNGEONHYPE —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion PROLOBBY —Redeem for XP Potion

—Redeem for XP Potion anothaone —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward surpriseee —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward GHOULPLASM —Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots

—Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots SHOPUPDATE —Redeem for Speed Potion

—Redeem for Speed Potion RIPBRIGHTBEACH —Redeem for Luck Potion

—Redeem for Luck Potion VACATION —Redeem for Unique Potion

—Redeem for Unique Potion SUMMERTIME2021 —Redeem for XP Potion

—Redeem for XP Potion TQ2YEARS —Redeem for Two & Through

—Redeem for Two & Through 300MILLIONVISITS —Redeem for earn 10 Backpack Slots

—Redeem for earn 10 Backpack Slots SUPERSUNNY —Redeem for Luck Potion

—Redeem for Luck Potion MINESHAFT —Redeem for Hat Chest

—Redeem for Hat Chest UPDATEHYPE —Redeem for Color Chest

—Redeem for Color Chest LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY —Redeem for luck potion

—Redeem for luck potion HAPPYEASTER2021 —Redeem for XP potion

—Redeem for XP potion REWRITE3 —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion REWRITE2 —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion REWRITE1 —Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots (NEW)

—Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots (NEW) THANKSFOR250M_1 —Redeem code for 250 Million Effect

—Redeem code for 250 Million Effect THANKSFOR250M_2 —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion KNIGHTMARE —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion POISONPRISON —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion BOSSFIGHT —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion SPOOKY —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion HAUNTED —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion FRANKENSTEIN —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion ABYSS —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion DOMINUSGRIND —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion samurai —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion 2hourluck —Redeem code for Luck Potions

—Redeem code for Luck Potions area51 —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion plzgivemythical —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion summerishere —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion luckluckluck —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion ultimaterarity —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion mythicalplz —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion imfeelinglucky —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion halloweenupdate —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion NEWLOBBYHYPE —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion brightbeachisback —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion shoprevamp —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion PROTECTOR —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion FIERYFORTRESS —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SCROLLSHYPE —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion BIGBOOST —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion omgrobots —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion coralrevamp —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion sewersrevamp —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion naughty —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion nice —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion update14 —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion luckfordays —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion spookyseason —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion HYPERFROST —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion COCONUT —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion PALMTREES —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion GHOUL —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion ZOMBIE —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion DANGERDEPTHS —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion NEWGAMEMODE —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion ENDLESSUNCAPPED —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion XPPOTION —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion update10 —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion update11 —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion 2hourexp —Redeem code for XP Potions

—Redeem code for XP Potions ufo —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion update9 —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion newdungeonhype —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion ilovexp —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion METEORBLAST —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion shellgrind —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion summertime —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion 2NEWABILITIES —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion UPDATE22 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion UPDATE21 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion EGGHUNT2020 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion UPDATE20 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion hi —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion update19 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion UPDATE18 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion junglerevamp —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion icecold —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion update16 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion winterishere —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion peppermints —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion update15 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion evenmorexp —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion autumn —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion experienceboost2 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion experienceboost —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion pumpkincarving —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion update12 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion SUNSHINE —Redeem Roblox code for an XP Potion

—Redeem Roblox code for an XP Potion FEDERATIONGRIND —Redeem code for a Luck Effect

—Redeem code for a Luck Effect localization —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect blackbelt —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect givemelevels —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect happy4thofjuly —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect update7 —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect reepotion —Redeem Roblox code for a Random Effect

—Redeem Roblox code for a Random Effect endlessmode —Redeem Roblox code for a Random Effect

—Redeem Roblox code for a Random Effect i<3effects —Redeem Roblox code for a Random Effect

—Redeem Roblox code for a Random Effect randomeffect —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect anothereffect —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect hypehype —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect pearlhunt —Redeem for Random Effect

—Redeem for Random Effect ranoutofideas —Redeem for Random Effect

—Redeem for Random Effect king —Redeem code for Lightshow Effect

—Redeem code for Lightshow Effect cavesrevamp —Redeem for an Effect Potion

—Redeem for an Effect Potion newmonstershype—Redeem for a Random Reward

How to redeem Roblox Treasure Quest codes?

Players must follow the simple steps listed below to redeem Roblox Treasure Quest codes:

Players must follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX, the developers' Twitter accounts

Now launch the Roblox game and log into the server

Click on the Twitter logo icon situated on the right hand side of the screen

A new code box will appear

Now enter your Twitter username and press the green coloured tick button and wait for the account to get registered

After this copy the required code from our list and paste it in the text box that says "Enter Code Here"

Make sure to hit the tick button to redeem the codes!

Players can find claimed potions, flags, chests, and weapons in their Roblox Treasure Quest inventories.

